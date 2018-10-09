BEKs at Youth Correctional Facility

MacLaren Youth Correctional is located in Woodburn, Oregon:
“Yeah, I just got out of McLaren. I don't know if you know the history of McLaren. It's a youth correctional facility for the Oregon Youth Authority. There's some...I'm not able to say names just because where it is but there was some kids that just had black eyes. They were really creepy to be around, quiet. It was eerie just because how they would act.
They're dark, they're cold. A lot of them, I don't want to say that they were Wicca but you could tell they performed something Satanic or not normal. (Clyde Lewis asks how did he know about this) There were some words, some stuff being spread around, you know how hearsay is. There's a lot of drama over there. They would act like, they would act totally different. They'd spend a lot of time to themselves and not talk to anybody. They wouldn't be near anybody. They'd go to church and just stare off into space or they'd just be out there. (Lewis asks if the eyes were completely black, no whites) Yeah, well, like sometimes. Like we'd be at the school. I worked at...there's a metal shop out there and you'd be working and a kid would have a torch or something and he'd be just, he'd be watching a flame and his eyes would just go black. It was scary. You just didn't know what to expect. You know, like, Oh my god, is he gonna kill me or am I gonna be okay? (Lewis asks if it was drug related) No, no, no! They are pretty strict over there on drugs so I really don't think it would be drug related. I would think it would be possession of some sort. That would be my thing, I think that there are a lot of kids that would go in there that were possessed by something.”
Source: Ground Zero Radio with Clyde Lewis – October 24, 2011
Beyond Creepy
**********
Facebook event announcement: Rita Louise - Medical Intuitive and Author - Arcane Radio
**********
DO YOU ENJOY 'PHANTOMS & MONSTERS?'
If you would like to support the newsletter, blog and my work, you can use one of the donation buttons on the blog or newsletter, or go to Paypal.com and use my email lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com as the payee. Thanks again. Lon
**********
TODAY'S TOP LINKS
Meet the Scientists Bringing Extinct Species Back From the Dead
“Hunting Monsters” – A Lecture Reviewed
Treasure hunters challenge FBI over dig for Civil War gold
Virgin Galactic to fly to space 'within weeks'
Meet the man who might have been the real-life Lone Ranger
**********
The Knights Templar in the New World: How Henry Sinclair Brought the Grail to Acadia
Judgment Of The Nephilim
America: Nation of the Goddess: The Venus Families and the Founding of the United States
Templar Sanctuaries in North America: Sacred Bloodlines and Secret Treasures
The Knights Templar in the New World: How Henry Sinclair Brought the Grail to Acadia
Judgment Of The Nephilim
America: Nation of the Goddess: The Venus Families and the Founding of the United States
UPDATED WEEKLY: Lon's Suggested Reading List - Books & Films / DVDs
**********
PodBean - iTunes - Stitcher - YouTube - Spotify - Google Play - blubrry - Player FM - TuneIn - Podbay FM - Spreaker - acast - iHeart Radio
Disclaimer:
The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.
Fair Use Notice:
This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.
You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.
Please Note:
On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute) NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters.
© 2005-2018 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved