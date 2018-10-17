Aliens in a Queens Cemetery

Ronny in the Bronx in New York called in to tell an account he'd been told:
“Okay, I have this story. It didn't happen to me. This happened to one my mother's co-worker's husband. He was a delivery truck driver and there was a crew of three guys, him and two guys, he was the driver. He said that they had gone to pick-up a delivery in Queens in one of the boroughs because they would deliver to all the boroughs. He said that they pulled up to the building that was on a dead end street and at the end of the dead end street, there was a cemetery. So they were parked looking towards the cemetery.
So one guy hops out of the truck and goes into the building to get the produce to put on the truck. One other guy hops out of the truck and he's smoking a cigarette. Now, the main guy I'm telling you about, the driver, he actually sees a light right at the front of the cemetery at the end of the dead end. He said it was like 4:30 or 5:00 in the morning. And he sees the light and he hops out of the truck and he calls the other guy that was smoking the cigarette, like, 'Do you see this light?' And he's like, 'Yeah,' and he's like, 'Can a car come through there?' And he's like, 'No, no car can come through there because it's a dead end and it's a cemetery'. So they sort of walk up towards the light and they were between the sidewalk and the street and the light went away and the guy said that they saw three beings. He said they saw one standing right in front and there were two behind him. He said that they must have from 6 to 7 feet tall and he said that he heard them say, 'Everything is going to be okay'. And that's all he heard them say. He said he couldn't see them moving their lips. He said they looked to be 6 to 7 feet tall. He said that they were greyish, they looked kind of palish-greyish. He said they could see them through the street lights and then he said that they backed up and they were freaked out and he said that all he could hear them say was that 'Everything was going be okay'. He said he didn't hear them speak. He said it must have been like through his mind or something that he just heard them say that. The guy that was smoking the cigarette was like so freaked out, an ran back to the truck. The light came back and the three beings disappeared. So when the other guy comes out of the building with the produce to put on the truck, these guys are freaked out. They told him, like, 'Yo, we just saw something crazy' and they started explaining it to him and he said, 'Well, you guys must have been seeing things'.
We found out about this story because we had a family reunion and my mother invited her friend and that was her husband. He said he was afraid to tell people this story because he was afraid people would look at him like he was crazy. And he said the other guy saw it too and he said that the other guy, ever since then, was freaked out everytime they passed by that area. After that, the other guy that didn't see anything, he had to drive the truck because the other guys would feel like something was out of wack. I'm telling you, I've known this guy for awhile and this guy is like a normal guy. As normal as a guy could be. He wasn't crazy. He had a normal job, hard working man. I don't know why. He didn't have no reason to lie and he said that the other guy was forever messed up by this thing. He said that they saw this thing and it was crazy to them.”
Source: Ground Zero Radio with Clyde Lewis - January 6, 2014
