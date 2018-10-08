8 Ft. Hairy Biped Observed in Four Corners

DO YOU ENJOY 'PHANTOMS & MONSTERS?'

My family and I were traveling down Highway 160 between 5043 and Teec Nos Pos, Arizona heading towards Four Corners monument on Sunday 09/02/2018 at approximately 11am. While driving we saw lots of wildlife and came upon a large herd of what I believe to have been sheep. The odd thing about this encounter while driving down the highway was a figure that three of us all saw, that was approaching the herd. This figure was about 8 feet tall with unnaturally long arms that seems to almost touch the ground. The figure was slightly hunched standing on two legs and was walking up to the herd of sheep. This image stuck with me the entire trip because I do not know what it was that I saw. I am certain it was not a trick of the light or anything of that nature. -**********For a few seconds a man hovered in air over water, east fork of White River next to longest covered bridge in US, Medora, Indiana. I and a 14 year old boy where walking through flooded river to try and get to covered bridge when he appeared, it lasted only seconds. The boy did not see anything. The man's clothing appeared ancient. He was wearing a white robe with a red robe over the white one, long sleeves, which defied gravity by not falling down. He was barefoot. His hands where posed, one was up one was down, as where his feet, one leg was raised and one wasn't. His fingers where posed as well. I could see his white robe bleeding through the red robe. Like it was a large knit. His face looked not unlike you know who (Jesus). Brown skin, long black or dark brown hair, some facial hair. One second he was there, one second he was gone.I consider myself a sensitive having seen and felt many paranormal events. I am reporting it here hoping to at least preserve what I saw, and that no one else seems interested. I tried to research online to see if paranormal activity was reported near bridge, as often is case, but came up empty. Although in general area you can find all kind of paranormal activity. In this area of weird Indiana are all types of strange stories. Such as a Blue Lady, bigfoot in same area, legends of big black cats, two headed rattlesnake just discovered in same area. Nazi secret aircraft at Freeman USAF base during WWII, Indiana Stonehenge on top of Brown Mountain, Millrace monster sighting of 1974 in Columbus, Indiana and many more. I was 55 at time of sighting i was 55. Please keep me anonymous, as you can imagine how this story goes over. -****************************************