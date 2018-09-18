White Figure Behind the Old Oak Tree

Harold from Albuquerque, New Mexico called to tell of a weird creature sighting had in his youth:
“This takes place when I was about 11 or 12 in Louisville, Kentucky. We lived out in a trailer park that was out by the edge of the woods. Of course my dad was in the military at the time so we moved from place to place. But, anyway, I remember on that day, my brother was inside, my mom was inside. I went outside to play and I remember just playing around, you know, just a typical little kid, playing with sticks and rocks and I happened to see this little dirt trail. It was a bright, sunny afternoon. I don't remember what time it was but it was like late afternoon. I went walking on this trail and I remember I kept on walking, the bushes and the trees started getting a little bit more heavier, a little denser and I came to the middle of the trail where it separated into three. One went straight, one went to the left and one went to the right.
So I got to that one point and I happened to walk off to the right of me, you know, just walked a little bit and, a couple of few feet away from me was this big oak tree. It was like a big old oak tree. Pretty thick in size. I can't give you the estimates of size or diameter of it but it was pretty big. I stood there looking at it and I heard some noise coming from behind that big old oak tree. And, you know, my curiosity, I just stood there looking and all of a sudden I seen this white, solid-white figure with its head peeking around the corner. It didn't have any features because I would have remembered that but it was like a solid white and it kind of, like, you know how you are looking over somebody's shoulder, that way? You only see like the head and part of the shoulders? I stood there looking at it and it looked at me, then all of a sudden it started... it started moving away from there, out from the tree. So I was looking at it kind of real wide-eyed, right. And I didn't want to stick around to find out what it was so I turned around and I ran all the way back home to the trailer and I went inside.
I just sat there on the couch and was thinking about it. My mom kinda came up to me and asked me, 'Well, what's wrong. You look like, you know, your expression is all kind of surprised?' and I said, 'Mom, I seen something out in the woods but I couldn't tell, I didn't know what it was' and I described it to her. She just looked at me like, Really? and she said, 'Maybe it was just your imagination or something like that.' So ever since then I always kept it in the back of my mind. I remember it off and on. I've told my brother and my mom the story about it off and on.”
Source: Beyond The Darkness – September 15, 2018
Beyond Creepy
NOTE: Every once in a while I'll read about these white or light colored beings or apparitions. Is it spirit energy? Possibly...but I believe that this phenomenon may be something different. Lon
The Spirit Messages Daily Guidance Oracle Deck: A 50-Card Deck and Guidebook
DMT: The Spirit Molecule: A Doctor's Revolutionary Research into the Biology of Near-Death and Mystical Experiences
Spirit Summonings (Mysteries of the Unknown)
Of Water and the Spirit: Ritual, Magic and Initiation in the Life of an African Shaman (Compass)
Lon's Suggested Reading List - Books & Films / DVDs