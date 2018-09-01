Weekend 2 Cents: Big Cat Photographed in Central Maryland -- Blood-Sucking 'Gargoyle' in Puerto Rico -- Modern Exorcisms

Your help is truly appreciated. Thanks...Lon

I received a trail cam image of a supposed Puma or Mountain Lion in Eldersburg, MD (Carroll County) near Mineral Hill Rd. on August 20th. Sightings of big cats have occurred in Carroll and Baltimore Counties over the years, including a personal encounter I had in the summer of 1990 along White Rock Rd. near Piney Run Reservoir (approx. 4 miles west of this recent sighting). Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research associate Timothy Renner mentioned to me that "I saw one in the Boring / Upperco area of Baltimore County on 2 consecutive days in the same field." As well, there was a well-known series of sightings of a large black Mountain Lion in the vicinity of the 9400 block of Liberty Rd. (Randallstown, MD) in 1983.NOTE: Eldersburg, MD is a few miles north of Sykesville, MD...the location of the Sykesville Monster sighting and several other Bigfoot encounters in the Patapsco River valley. Lon**********They find bled birds in the area and they blame it on a strange animal for which they will go hunting on Sunday.They will hunt it alive or dead.A group of neighbors, led by Edgardo "Nino" Santiago Rodriguez, will go this Sunday, when there is a full moon, in search of "the gargoyle" that has left some fifty birds without a drop of blood in the town of Barceloneta.The encounter for the hunting of the "phenomenon" will be at 2:00 pm, on the Los Rosales avenue of the Imbery plots, from where they will climb a nearby mountain in which they believe the animal lives that has raged against its birds.There they will place three cages, strongly prepared, with a dam inside them. They will watch him fall into the trap."I understand that if the animal fails, it is mine ... He has to fail at some point and then we can take advantage of the situation and capture him, unfortunately, alive or dead ...", he said.Although he is calling hunters with licenses to accompany him on Sunday, he assured that "I am going to stay until the next day, alone or accompanied, it does not matter ...".About a month and a half ago something strange is happening in this quiet neighborhood of Barceloneta, where five families have reported that an animal is sucking the blood of roosters and chickens that are caged.They assure that this one has an incredible force, that pulls a part of the cage and puts "the hand" to catch the animal.Some are left moribund and die the next day. Others, those who fight against "the bird", barely manage to survive.When the next morning they find the victim, after the attack at dawn, it "has a hole in the neck area or in the part of the chest ... It is almost always in the neck, it takes the blood or absorbs it, because there is no trace, no footprints, it is similar to the previous attacks that have taken place here, "Santiago Rodríguez describes the findings in places on two nearby streets.**********A new documentary shows inside the world of modern exorcisms , where enthusiastic and charismatic preachers claim they can "cure" teenagers suffering from mental disorders .In scenes reminiscent of horror classic The Exorcist a young girl wails and writhes on the floor as the purple-robed priest thrusts a crucifix in her face and shouts Christian slogans.He is supposedly attempting to drive the devil from within her.The option of an exorcism was taken by Natalia, who lives in the Argentinian capital Buenos Aires.The teenager had been complaining for weeks of strange urges and impulses, as well as voices telling her to do things she wouldn’t usually do.******************************