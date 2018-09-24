Upright Canine in Southeast Texas

I recently received the following account:
I’m 56 years old and have been in southeast Texas most of my life. Raised in the swamp and an experienced hunter. At 16 or 17 was in Vidor, Texas throwing football in a secluded area with a friend. 20 feet from us a wolf-like creature came out of wooded area onto the road. I asked my friend if he thought that it was a wolf. There were no wolves in that area at that time. The creature heard me and stood up and started leering at us. It took 3 or 4 steps towards us. My observation was that it was 5' tall with a long snout and very large canine teeth with eyes that were not like a dog’s. My friend had already abandoned me and locked himself in the car. I yelled something in fear and it ran across road and went back to 4 legged stance and disappeared into forest. I have never seen any strange things before or after I get ridiculed for telling this but I know what i saw. Thanks for your website. GT
**********
Ghost Legs?
“In the summer of 1982 I was in my hometown of Westmorland. It is known being a tiny town populated by a little over 2,000 residents. I had just turned 17 and the mother of a 9 month old daughter. After a long day visiting with my mother, I asked her to take me home. My cousin Elizabeth Miranda, a few years older than me, was staying with my mom. I lived with my daughter's father in another small town called Calipatria, just 14 miles away. It was around 10:30 pm. My mother choose to drive through the back roads. Within about 10 mins - now this might sound crazy, but from the left side of the road the three of us see pale white legs running across the street. The headlights were on high so we were able to see that it did not have an upper torso. Just from the hips down. I remember screaming 'Did you just see what I saw?' my mother yelled 'In the name of Jesus.' We could clearly see the muscles flexing as it ran across the street. Within seconds we were at a stop sign but as my mother was turning left we realized that it was right beside the car. I saw that the top part of the body where the guts would've been looked like a smokey mirage. While we all were screaming, my mother, who was a sheriff's deputy, was also a very good driver. As she started speeding up, it was running along side of us on the driver's side. I then heard my mother yell: 'Hold on tight!' She floored the gas, speeding up to about 50 MPH and my mother made a sharp right turn on to a road turning the wheel sharply to the left like in 'Dukes of Hazard' as we slid on the road. As we turned right, it continued to run straight. We could see the buttocks and feet as it ran. I know what we saw that night was a demon. Later on in the years, I've heard two stories about someone seeing legs from the hip down running late at night. I am an artist and can still, after almost 35 years, I can still remember what I saw that night. I'll never forget.” - Frances Garcia
Beyond Creepy
**********
Facebook event announcement: Stan Gordon - Pennsylvania UFO / Anomalies Investigator - Arcane Radio
**********
**********
**********
