Three Hooded Figures on the Road

Jim in New York called in to tell of a strange encounter he had:
“I don’t know where to start but...first of all, I’m not going to give my exact location. I'm a police officer in upstate New York. I was going to the store the other night. Actually, it was Sunday night (December 8, 2013) a little bit after, I want to say 9:00 or 9:15, going down a road that I travel every single day. I know it's gonna sound crazy. I haven’t said anything to anybody about this, not even my girlfriend because they are probably gonna think I’m nuts.
Anyway, I'm going down this, the main road that I live on. It sends chills up my spine when I think about this. I come up around the curb past the first stop-light and there was... I saw something I can't explain. (long pause on the call) I'm coming down the road, I see these... I know this sounds crazy but I see these three figures in the road. I drive a 98 Ford Explorer. I see three figures in the road that are like 12 to 13 feet high, black hooded, all the way across the road. And first I thought, 'Okay, maybe I've been working too many hours and I'm seeing things,' you know, you see things in the road that aren't there after you are so tired driving home from work, whatever. I slowed down. I noticed there was a car coming the opposite direction did the same thing. It actually came to a dead stop in the middle of the road. This was like, I don't know, a half a mile from my house. And this car stops. I didn't come to a complete stop but I almost did. And it just made the hair stand up on the back of my neck. I was like, 'What the hell did I just see?' I'm not superstitious or any of that crap. I don't believe in any of that stuff. They lasted for like 3 or 4 seconds in the road. I continued on just like, 'What the hell did I just see? What the hell did I just see?' Even the other driver coming the opposite direction threw his arms up as he was coming by me, you know, going like, what the heck? Continued on. Went to get my gas. Drove back. I drove back very slowly.
I don’t know, for just the rest of the night it just made the hair stand up on the back of my neck. I saw something and I can't explain it. I didn't know where to go from there. Like I said, I didn't tell my girlfriend because she's gonna think I'm nuts and I just had to tell somebody. (Lewis, the host, asks about the lights on the street) Actually the road that we live on has got street lights all the way down the road. It's a pretty heavy residential area. Like I said I drive it every single night and I come up around this curb and I started coming down the road and it was like it blocked out the light from the street lights and oncoming cars but only for a few seconds. It was enough to make me almost bring my truck to a dead stop. Like I said, the car on the other side of the road did come to a complete stop and it was just one of those things, you know. (Lewis asks about the beings) What it looked like and I know this sounds crazy and I’m not nuts. I'm a cop. I'm not nuts. I'm a Christian. All this stuff. Something just did not make sense. I saw three figures in the road. One standing in the middle. One standing in each lane. I mean opposite lanes. It was like black, hooded, couldn’t see the faces. Lasted three to four seconds and that was it. I had ten hours of sleep so I wasn’t deprived of sleep. They were just standing there. When I first saw what I saw, I stopped my truck probably I want to say within 100 feet. I didn’t come to a complete stop. I slowed down to like 100 feet. The other car in the other lane was like an older, I think it was a Chevy Celebrity, you know, older junk car. They came to a complete stop. Slammed their brakes on. I almost came to a stop. I'm looking, you know, I'm rubbing my eyes, maybe I need to put my freaking glasses on or something. Then all of a sudden it was clear and we went by and, like I said, the other driver came by in the opposite lane, he looked over at me, I looked over at him and he threw his hands up right in the air like, what was that?”
Source: Ground Zero Radio with Clyde Lewis - December 10, 2013
