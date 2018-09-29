The Cats From the Woods

DO YOU ENJOY 'PHANTOMS & MONSTERS?'

“My dad got mad and kicked me out one night. It started getting cold so I slept against a barn. I woke up to something touching my leg. It was a cat. Well, it slept against me. Then five more came from the bushes in the woods and crawled up and slept on me, keeping me warm. One of the cats went back into the bushes and started bringing her kittens out and placing them on my lap, like four of them so I was covered by cats and kittens. Next day I got up and started leaving. The girl cat carried her kitten with her and when I got home she had followed me and placed it on my doorstep. I gave her milk and went in. The cat started scratching and making noises until I came out. When I did, she picked up the cat and brought her to me and walked away. I kept the kitten and the mamma cat would sit on my outside window sill and look in the home watching us. Then, when I'd come out, she'd leave.The kitten got big enough to go out and I'd let her but she never left the front yard. The mamma would come and lick her and then go back to the woods. I don't know what it was but the kitten didn't meow or anything. It would make a sound that sounded like my name, 'Wade.' Then it would use its paw to tap me if it wanted anything. The cat lived two years and then walked out to the woods where it walked off with the cat that looked like it's mamma. I hadn't seen it in two years and it left forever.The next morning there was a scratch on the door and a kitten was there. It looked close to my old cat and in the bushes was the old mamma cat looking. I picked it up and it (mamma) walked off. Two years later, I see the old cat or one really close to it on the window sill but it would leave when I come out. Is this weird or do cats bring more to you like storks? The kitten didn't meow but made the 'Wade' sound also and it would tap me also. She slept in same spot even though I got her a new bed in another room, she'd crawl, dragging my old cats blanket to my dresser and place it on it and sleep. Weird or what? Another thing that's important I forgot is that it would get my attention and look me in the eyes and hold it there like it wanted me to know something so bad but couldn't tell me. It hid my keys when I used to drink like it didn't want me to drive. It hid my cigarettes because, I guess, it did not want me smoke. She'd place them in litter box that she hated to use. She would go on the little flower bed by the front door, same as the other they were like twins almost reincarnated. That's best way to say it, it was like the same cat and it wanted me to know it never left. She would put a picture I had of the old cat and me on the couch and I'd put it on the counter and she'd move it back until I put it on dresser where she slept and she was so so happy.... I never saw anything like it.People say cats are dumb but they're not. They're thinking and have a soul (or a memory of a past). I don't know, I'm lost over it. We're connected by something like fate.” - Jeremy Wade****************************************