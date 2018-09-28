Tall Humanoids at Echo Lake, NY

“I have been a paranormal investigator for over thirty years and today I saw my first apparition as I was going down a side road to come to my home. It was soldier in full uniform and he had a big dog next to him and they were just standing there waving and I stopped to see the dog and I turned around and they were gone. And that is my paranormal investigation site. That was my first apparition I ever saw. It was very exciting. Chills up the spine. It was great.”

I was at Echo Lake meeting up with some friends drinking and having a good time. I was the first one there. Everything was eerily silent. You could have heard a pin drop. That's when something caught my attention. About 70 feet away is this humanoid creature. It's about 4-5 feet tall, skinny as hell, and naked. It's so white it's almost glowing. It's just staring at me. Like neither of us should be here. I can't move, I can't scream. I just stare. Then I heard some rustling in bushes behind me and I quickly turn and brace for a fight. I see another one of them things moving away from me. Then I turn and see the other one is gone. Now I don't know if that was the same one and they just move super fast or what but it sure spooked the hell out of me. I called my friends and said you best not come anymore and got the hell out of there. -**********A North Carolina city dealing with fallout from Hurricane Florence has been swarmed by aggressive mosquitoes nearly three times larger than regular mosquitoes. One resident, Robert Phillips, describes their rise as "a bad science fiction movie."North Carolina State University entomology professor Michael Reiskind told The Fayetteville Observer that Florence's floodwater has caused eggs for mosquito species such as the Psorophora ciliata to hatch. These mosquitoes, often called "gallinippers," are known for their painful bite and often lay eggs in low-lying damp areas.The eggs lie dormant in dry weather and hatch as adults following heavy rains. Reiskind said the state has 61 mosquito species, and "when the flood comes, we get many, many billions of them."He said a silver lining is the mosquitoes aren't transmitting many diseases.**************************************************