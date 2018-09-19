Strange Laredo, TX: Baby Mothman?

I recently received the following account:
Hello Sir, I am from Laredo, Texas. I had a sighting that has remained fresh in my mind for more than 20 years. I was 17 years old and had just joined a band as a lead singer/rhythm guitarist. We were practicing outside when we all automatically stopped playing and gazed in disbelief as a creature floated or slowly glided about 20 feet from the ground and about 20 feet away from us. It can only be described as as baby with small head with red eyes. He had no feathers just skin under the wings. It turned and looked at us as he was slowly gliding by.
Aside from me there were 3 other witnesses one of which passed away a few years later. I have looked everywhere for years trying to identify this flying baby but have never seen or heard of anyone else reporting it. The closest I have found to the phenomenon is the mothman. I think this creature was a young mothman of sorts. At that time there was a lot of attention being brought via a magazine of a Batboy but I never believed that magazine. Thinking about it now maybe it was rooted on that thing we saw. Maybe you can help? Have you heard of anything similar? Thank you for your time. God bless - RR
NOTE: I have received a few strange encounters / sightings from the Laredo, TX area over the years, including:
Witness: Flying Ray-Shaped Cryptid Sighted - Laredo, Texas
Possible Rake Encounter - Laredo, Texas
Also, the following account from Laredo, TX:
“I want to talk about an experience I had when I was about 17 or 18. I lived back at home, which was at the border in deep south Texas, the border near Laredo, Texas. I was drinking with my friends one night. It was around 3:00 AM. I wasn't at home, and my bladder was full and I needed to take a leak. Behind the house was some palm trees and as I was about to take a leak, I saw this white owl come across and land right on the palm tree above me. As I was taking a leak, I heard this voice say, 'Hey, Nah ha' And I looked up and I saw the owl and we made eye contact. It was like a female voice, like, old, a grandma voice is what I heard from it. I heard it clearly coming from that owl. And I made eye contact and I got scared and I ran inside. It spoke to me kind of like a parrot, you know. I heard it say, 'Hey, Nah ha.' That's the way I took it. It had a voice like an old lady. I made eye contact with it. I got scared and went inside. I wasn't on drugs or anything. I was just drinking Budweiser. Ever since then it has just stayed with me, you know.” Juan
