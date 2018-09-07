Mississippi Werewolf

Chris in Winona, Mississippi called in to tell of a werewolf sighting he had:
“In the mid-80s, my cousin and I, we saw this, I’d call it a werewolf. We saw it on a gravel road but I was raised as a Christian so seeing something like this, it looked like it was beautiful but it was evil and it bothered me for a long time until about ‘94 – 1994. My mom called me and she said, 'They seen the same thing you and Elizabeth saw up in Wisconsin.' So I did a little research and it made me feel better. Like it wasn’t just me that saw this. You (Linda Godfrey was the guest that evening wrote the book Beast of Bray Road about a werewolf creature) being a real reporter and not being afraid to tell a real story and not just hiding it, like, I can’t do that, it would make me look crazy. I appreciate what you did because you actually helped me a lot because we saw, in 1986, in December.
I came back from Dallas to my little town in Mississippi where I was raised in. My cousin said, 'They’re having this Christmas party' and I said, 'Look, I want to see a deer. Because I hadn’t seen a deer in a long time so I’d been in the city. She said, We’ll take this poor house road, this little gravel road between these two main highways. And, so, we’re riding in a little Toyota pick-up, and the headlights hit what I thought was a deer, it was kinda hunched over in the road and she said, 'There’s one!' And she took off real fast with the bright lights on and we stopped maybe 25 feet from it, just thinking, it’s gonna run off into the woods and everything but it stayed there and it raised up and it was like, maybe, 7 feet tall but it had its back to us. And a little like rabbit or something, took off. I remember seeing it going off to the right and just for, maybe a second, it blurred. Kinda moved back and forth kind of like when you spin a top and, you know, you can’t see the pattern on the top because it becomes like a blur when it starts spinning. That’s why I think maybe it was from another dimension because it spun like that, I mean it kinda like blurred, then it stopped and then it turned around and it walked straight, not like a regular animal running in the woods to the left and the right to get away. Then it came straight for the driver’s side of the Toyota. I was in the passenger side and it was really, I mean it had fur, it had mud on the rump of it and it was wider in the middle, like you said, it was kind of leaning over toward the front, walking. The legs were, like, big, like a donkey or a mule or a horse but they were like a wolf, they had that backward look. It was an animal but I don’t know... I thought about it for years. I didn’t know. Did I see a spirit? I don’t know. It had the mud on it and it wasn’t afraid of us, like Linda said. For sure, it had a power, like, it looked at us like we were just stock piled in the road.
I think back now and, you know, it could have killed us if it wanted to. It walked right by. When it got to the front of the Toyota, it was a two little wheel drive, I was in the passenger side, it was so tall that I couldn’t see when it got close to the front. And it started walking right down her side of the truck and she looked up at this hing... she looked straight up at it... I couldn’t see what was going on, all I could see was the fur and the rump and all that as it came by her driver’s side window and she made this weird sound, like she was sucking air. Like she just looked straight. And I turned around and looked and as it walked by the back window of the truck and it just kind of, it walked funny like a dog’s legs on the back, you know, there are many different... when it (a dog) stands up, it looks like its almost crippled when it walks. it’s knees were backwards. And as it went on by, I thought, my god, you know, what is that? And it jumped up on a little sage grass bank and it kinda looked... It kinda cocked its head and looked at me just with his right eye. It never looked me right in the eyes, like straight over. I think I would have passed out. My cousin, when it jumped off in the woods, she said, 'That didn’t look right.' And we’re still sitting there idling. (Linda asks if its scratched the truck.) No, but it was so bold, it came along her truck and walked real slow. It wasn’t running or nothing like an animal, it just walked. It wasn’t afraid and I said, 'It looked like a wolf' and she looked at me and she said, 'So you saw the same thing I saw?' And she went to the preacher, she asked them, 'What was it?' He said, some people see demons, some people see angels. But for years, it bothered me so bad but when Linda came out with the Bray Road Beast and I started seeing sketches of it. I thought, okay, that’s exactly what we saw and it really helped me and I appreciate what you’re doing.”
Source: Coast to Coast – August 31, 2018
Beyond Creepy
Real Wolfmen: True Encounters in Modern America
Monsters Among Us: An Exploration of Otherworldly Bigfoots, Wolfmen, Portals, Phantoms, and Odd Phenomena
Hunting the American Werewolf
The Werewolf's Guide to Life: A Manual for the Newly Bitten
Lon's Suggested Reading List - Books & Films / DVDs