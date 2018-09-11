It Comes at Night

I recently stumbled across this account...the follow-ups seem to indicate that the witness is sincere:
My house has always been creepy. Growing up I’ve had unexplained experiences starting from the time I was 4 and never stopping. I live in rural Kentucky. One of those towns that solely rely on coal and is 5 years behind the rest of the world. In general, the whole town is still covered in thick woods that appear to have not been tampered with in hundreds of years. My house is placed right in the middle of the mountains surrounded by an extreme amount of woods and even a couple of ponds. That gives you the setting for my home.
This is where the real story begins. Growing up I was never allowed to watch shows such as ghost hunters or even movies such as the Exorcist in my house because of the weird activity which goes on here. I’d experienced it from an extremely young age and my mom (who has lived in this house her whole life) had also. However, one night my family made an exception and we all watched a documentary about Waverly Hills together. At that age I still slept in the room with my mom due to me being afraid of sleeping in this house.
That night I woke up at 3 am to the feeling of something watching me. I felt extremely uneasy. I rolled over to look around the room and my eyes locked onto something standing beside my mom. It was extremely tall but looked as if it had a broken back and couldn’t stand up completely. It was slouched over and had extremely pale skin and bones sticking out under the skin everywhere due to how skinny it was. It had long claws hanging from both hands. It’s face was sunken in and eyes were completely black holes. A few greasy hairs were visible on its head. It had no clothes but also no genitals or nipples.
I was HORRIFIED. I rolled over and covered myself up head to toe with the cover. I refused to move or look out the rest of the night even though I was fully awake. Eventually, my mom finally woke up that morning. She immediately started complaining of her side hurting. She raised her shirt to look and found huge claw marks down her side. It was three deep wounds which were extremely inflamed and still bleeding. I felt horrible knowing that thing did that to her while I lay beside her hidden.
A couple months later I saw the creature again. Although, not as horrible as the first experience. I woke up to the creature slouched on the floor on my side of the bed. It was watching me sleep. I covered myself up again immediately but this time got the courage to peek out and found it still looking at me. I’m not sure when it went away because I didn’t dare look again. I got chills and my hair stood on end before even seeing it the first time. It had the feeling of complete evil to it.
I’m 18 now and obviously sleep in my own room now. However, I still live in the same house. My mom still sleeps in the room where I witnessed this creature. Almost nightly she has nightmares about something watching her. She has nightmares about something hiding in the paintings on her walls or something coming from the ceiling in her room while she sleeps. There’s one specific corner of the room where almost every dream seems to originate. Our cats refuse to stay in that room if the door is shut.
If anyone has any information about ANY folklore this could relate to please tell me. I’m desperate for any information about what I’ve saw. I’ve had countless other experiences in this house but those are the major ones. peerrra
NOTE: The description of the being is similar to that of a 'Rake'. Some people believe that these beings are 'thought-forms' or 'servitors', similar to the 'Slenderman' meme. While others believe it to be a demonic entity. I have had a view similar reports over the years, and it is not uncommon for these manifestations to initiate physical harm. Lon
