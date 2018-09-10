I Didn't Believe In Aliens...Until I Had An Encounter

I received the following account through a UFO research colleague. Apparently these 'incidents' began in 2005:
I 'woke up' six months after I had participated in the search for a downed plane in Rosebud County, Montana. What was unusual about that event is that I established a grid pattern outside of the FAA grid pattern and the people who came with me to search in the area found the plane only hours after we started that day. The FAA led search had been fruitless until that seventh day when people were finally willing to listen to me. I am a sensitive and was led to the area the plane was found by the dead pilot.
Six months later, I had an encounter with some unknown type of robotic being in my bedroom. It was humanoid, but definitely robotic. I realize I am paralyzed. I cannot speak. My husband is dead asleep. I can only scream telepathically, "In Jesus name, you will let me go! I command you to let me go ..." Hey, it had worked on what I perceived to be ghosts before.
The being said, "Sleep. You will sleep..." in this hypnotic voice. I told it to 'go to Hell.' I was wide awake and we went back and forth while I commanded the thing in the name of the Elohim and all angels to let me go. I seemed to be floating above my bed almost to the ceiling with seven things that were making this weird hum noise attached to my head. This goes on for some time and the mechanical voice keeps saying, "Sleep ..." Suddenly, a new voice starts to speak to the angry and freaked out me while I'm telepathically telling this robot thing off, and it is a non-robotic, female voice. It calms me down. I ask why they are doing this to me. It says, "We have heard about what you did in search for the plane and we have come to see why you can operate on such a high frequency with your mind." I get very calm. I end up losing time. I don't know anything for a time with this humming noise taking over in my brain. It informs me they are done. I ask it what they found. It replies, "You are ... a secret weapon." I am a pacifist and am very disappointed by this conclusion.
I find myself tucked back into my bed and my husband still won't wake up. I am freaking, but I go back to sleep, still feeling paralyzed. I wake up, record the 'dream'. What is so strange about this is I didn't believe in UFOs and aliens at all at that time. I have a first cousin who claims she was abducted and I have always thought her a nut. I talk to my husband only about this for years because I am confused to the core over 'the dream'.
As a sensitive, I communicate with dead people. Unfortunately, the aliens are making my life too complicated. They put things into my dreams and I don't like it. I feel like I'm in some Star Trek episode some nights. There are definitely a variety of them. They seem to be extra-dimensional. I prefer a world view that includes my dead mother talking to me or a dead actor telling me he was murdered over these others who are coming through star gates or portals. I'm scared of being abducted again. Anonymous
