Hospital's 'Grey Lady'...Angel of Death

“I'm a doctor. I'm 67 years old. Back when I was in medical school, I was an exchange student and I went to the University of London, Middlesex Hospital. And their hospitals and their doctors and their nurses were really great but they used a lot less technology than we did. The nurses were called sisters. And working with the patients, I had a patient ask me about a very kind, nice lady that offered her tea, and who was that person? Well, I didn't know who that was. I asked around at the hospital and this is something that all the hospital staff knew but none of the patients knew and they didn't want anybody to talk about it at all... a story of a ghost named 'Grey Lady.'



It turned out that the patients that ended up dying, right before they would die, would see this apparition that they thought was a nurse but she was dressed as the old nurses back then, before the current ones, and this is was a story about the '70s, so even before that. She would offer them tea and they would be dead within 24 hours. They had their own theory about it. One time they told a story, the staff there, about an apparently well patient who said, 'Who was that really nice lady that wanted to know if I wanted tea?' and this was a lady who was doing well and she was dead within 24 hours of a pulmonary embolism, a blood clot to her lungs. And nobody thought she was gonna die. So it's not like somebody was just going to the people that we expected to die. The theory that they had about it was that this was a nurse who was taking care of people in the old days in that hospital, Middlesex Hospital, and a patient had asked her for some tea and she forgot about it, she forgot to bring it, and the patient died and their theory was, after she died. This was her way of making amends, to try and comfort the patients that were about to die, and they believed it totally. They were totally convinced of it and they wouldn't let anybody tell anybody who was outside the circle of people who worked there.”

Join me as I welcome anomalies investigator, author and artist Linda Godfrey to Arcane Radio. Linda has written 19 books on strange creatures, phenomena and people. As a journalist, she was the first to break the story of a terrifying, werewolf-like monstrosity lurking in the shadow shrouded forests surrounding Elkhorn, Wisconsin's Bray Road. She’s a frequent guest on national TV and radio shows, including Monsterquest, Lost Tapes, Monsters and Mysteries, Coast to Coast AM and many more. This should be a very informative and entertaining show! Join us this Friday, September 21st at 9PM ET / 6PM PT on ParanormalKing.com - Meet us in the chat room...just click the banner or go to www.paranormal.olicentral.com

Listen to our podcast at Arcane Radio on Podbean. You can also listen to the podcast at Arcane Radio on Stitcher - iOS, Android and the Webplayer. Please consider becoming an Arcane Radio patron. Thanks...Lon

Your help is truly appreciated. Thanks...Lon

This newsletter is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License.



Disclaimer:



The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.



Fair Use Notice:



This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.



You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.



Please Note:



On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute) NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters.



© 2005-2018 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved

**********There is a huge secret war going on over humans and those who get abducted are from a family lineage that is connected through DNA to certain alien beings and there are many worldwide! 1/3 or so is my best guess. Our "junk DAN" is being manipulated in a way that resembles upgrades and one day very soon an unbelievable event will unfold and the lights will be shut down worldwide. That's when something will trigger us and we will do what we were intended for. It will seem scary and unbelievable but it is 100% for the greater good of humanity and will usher in a new age of peace and love. If you want to know more don't hesitate to get hold of me. Time is so near I can taste it and we "abductees" depending on how awake we are work together like we are hive minded. It'll be unstoppable and we will be bullet proof. -****************************************