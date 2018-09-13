'Gray Man on Pawleys Island' Reported This Week
One of SC's most famous ghosts is said to appear before hurricanes
Historical ghost stories abound in South Carolina, but one of the oldest and most famous is the story of the Gray Man of Pawleys Island, a coastal community in Georgetown County. Several versions of this story exist, but all say the apparition appears before major storms to warn the island’s inhabitants of approaching danger.
In a 2016 video titled “I SAW A GHOST! - Story Time (Paranormal Experience)” Youtuber Clifton McDaniel shared his account:
“This was something that happened to me when I was 12 or 13 years old. Believe it if you want but this is my experience, so here you go. So my family likes to vacation in Pawley's Island, South Carolina. It's a little town slightly south of Myrtle Beach. We usually stayed at the campground at a place called Huntington Beach State Park. I still tend to go to it a lot. It's a really cool, relaxing beach environment. One of the things we liked to do as a family is go walking on the beach pretty late at night around 11 or midnight. I remember the moon was really bright that night. The beach was pretty well lit. And as we were walking back, I remember looking out at the ocean, like right at the shore, and I saw a man with a straw hat on. He was maybe ankle deep in the water. He was just kinda looking out into the water. It was just mainly a silhouette. It was dark and the moon was kind of back-lighting him or whatever and I remember he looked in our direction and kind of put his hand up, it wasn't like a full wave, but it was an acknowledgement that he saw us there. Me being my socially awkward self, I kind of gave him a little half wave back and looked away to my parents. But then I looked back and it almost seemed like he was fading away. I know it sounds cliche or whatever but it was like my eyes had the burned-in image of him standing there and when I looked back he just kind of dissipated. Of course me being interested in 'Ghost Hunters' and 'Ghost Whisperer' and stuff like that, I was like, Oh my god, did I just see a ghost?
So, after that, we headed back to the campsite and just went to bed for the night. I remember it was really, really stormy and the wind was crazy and stuff. We were in an RV and the wind was really crazy against it. I could hear terrible rain; lightning, thunder and, you know, the whole shebang. The next morning when we woke up and went outside to the campground. It was like a disaster zone. There were chairs, beach towels; awnings of the campers were like completely torn off, or halfway off, the camper. It was pretty bad. What was weird was we had a clothesline that was hooked to the back of our camper to a tree right behind it and our clothes were still on the clothesline and all of our camp chairs were still there, all of our towels were still where we left them. Nothing had been touched at all and it was really weird. I remember at the time thinking, Wow, this is really weird. We just got lucky or, I don't know.
It wasn't until a couple of weeks later my aunt came to visit and she brought a book of local ghost stories and I hadn't really looked into too much local lore so I thought that was pretty cool. My dad brought up the fact that I saw this ghost on Pawley's Island and I remember her eyes got really wide and I wasn't really sure why. I thought maybe she was acting along, like, Oh, you know, ghosts or whatever, but then she said, 'Have you heard of the Grey Man?' And both my dad and I were like, 'No, never heard of it.' So she grabbed the book and opened it up to a chapter and there it was called The Grey Man of Pawley's Island. She started asking me a series of questions like, What was he wearing? I said that I remember he had like a large hat on and like an overcoat or some kind of big jacket. Then the thing that really sent chills down my spine was she said, 'Was there any kind of storm afterwards?' And I was like, 'Whoa!' And she started saying, 'Oh my gosh, oh my gosh!' I didn't know what was going on.
Part of the legend is, and I kid you not, I read it in the book and I’ve seen it on the web all over. The legend is the spirit often shows up before a storm or a hurricane to warn you that if you are on the water to get out of the water or if you are on land, to evacuate the area. Part of the legend says if you see him, he will offer protection for you and your property during the storm. Of course I had never heard this story before so seeing it in the book at the time. I was seriously freaked out. I'm really skeptical about a lot of the things I see now but I have absolutely no explanation for this having never heard this story before and so many elements of it lining up so perfectly. I'm not gonna try to explain it and say it was definitely a ghost but this definitely makes me believe that there is something else out there.
Source: Youtuber Clifton McDaniel from a video titled “I SAW A GHOST! - Story Time (Paranormal Experience)” published on 18 Oct 2016
