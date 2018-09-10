Daily 2 Cents: Phantom Fencers -- Mike Clelland on Arcane Radio -- Exorcist Says Catholic Church Sex Scandal is Demonic

“I was probably in the fourth or fifth grade. I lived on a... It wasn’t a farm but it had like a big wooded area behind my house. And I saw something weird. It was almost like, it was sort of like a fencing outfit. They were all white. They had like a blank face, you know, like with that mask. I saw that thing standing at the base of the woods when we were playing hide and go seek. I was playing hide and go seek with my brother and his buddy and they both exclaimed, they were like, 'Hey, we see you!' They thought it was me, right, and so I came out the side of our shed. And I came out and I said, 'Hey, no, no, that’s not me.' And so I started walking towards it, being a tough guy, you know, back then, and it turned and it ran away from me. And what got me was, she sad something about being like a hurdler (Linda Godfrey, the guest, talked about bipedal creatures being able to run and jump tall fences like they were nothing), like jumping over a barbed wire fence. That’s exactly what I saw.”

Join me as I welcome UFO researcher, experiencer and author Mike Clelland to Arcane Radio. Mike has written extensively on the subject of alien abductions, synchronicities and owls. It was his first-hand experiences ​with these elusive events that have been the foundation for this research. His website, Hidden Experience, explores these events and their connections to the alien contact phenomenon. This site also features over 200 hours of audio interviews with visionaries and experts examining the complexities of the overall UFO experience. Mike's books 'The Messengers: Owls, Synchronicity and the UFO Abductee' and 'Stories from the Messengers: Owls, UFOs and a Deeper Reality' have been well-received by UFO researchers and enthusiasts. This should be a very informative and entertaining show! Join us this Friday, September 14th at 9PM ET / 6PM PT on ParanormalKing.com - Meet us in the chat room...just click the banner or go to www.paranormal.olicentral.com

Listen to our podcast at Arcane Radio on Stitcher - iOS, Android and the Webplayer. You can also listen to the podcast at Arcane Radio on Podbean. Please consider becoming an Arcane Radio patron. Thanks...Lon

Feel free to share! 'Mothman Dynasty: Chicago's Winged Humanoids' Free Kindle - Campaign begins Saturday, September 8, 2018, 12:00 AM PDT - Thanks to everyone for their support! Lon

Your help is truly appreciated. Thanks...Lon

This newsletter is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License.



Disclaimer:



The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.



Fair Use Notice:



This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.



You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.



Please Note:



On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute) NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters.



© 2005-2018 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved

**********In a recent interview, a world-renowned exorcist said the sex abuse scandal currently rocking the Catholic Church is demonic in nature and likely to get worse before it gets better. “We are in for a long storm,” said Father Gary Thomas, the exorcist for the Diocese of San Jose, California.Fr. Thomas' training in Rome was the subject of the 2010 book The Rite: The Making of a Modern Exorcist by Matt Baglio. The book was made into a movie starring Anthony Hopkins in 2011.“It’s only going to get worse,” Father Gary Thomas told the National Catholic Register's Patti Armstrong. “But as bad as it is, it has to come out. It is unacceptable.”According to Fr. Thomas, the age-old taunt — "who’s going to believe you?" — is a Satanic message that is meant to silence sexual abuse victims.**********“Reminds me of my husband's family cat LC that got hit by a car and killed. This cat had a twisted neck due to having a stroke and it was very distinct looking. About a couple of weeks after the cat was buried, my husband's aunt called my sister-in-law and my brother outside to come look at something. They ran out to see what she wanted since she lived next door to my husband's parents and sister. There sitting in the road staring at them was LC with his twisted neck and they all saw him right before he vanished. The uncle was witness to it as well. It was the dead cat's ghost coming back to say good-bye.” Tonya**************************************************