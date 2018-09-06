Daily 2 Cents: Mystery Bipedal on Devil's Highway -- 1st Fukushima Radiation Death -- Kangaroo Loose in Austria

“So I got a story. Back in about 2005 or 2006, I used to drive a semi and I was diving at night through Monticello, Utah on Highway 491 which is the old 666 quote unquote Devil’s Highway. And I was driving through Monticello, doing about 65 miles per hour. I had the road to myself, not a single soul in sight and something ran upside me on all fours. I had no idea what it was and it kept speed with me at about 65 miles per hour and then it... I swear... it stood up on two legs, it was bipedal, and darted out about 10 feet in front of me and then ran across my headlights to the right of me off the road. It freaked me out and, so, of course, I ran out of hours to operate at about Newcomb, New Mexico, and then I shut it down. Not thinking anything of it. It was just an animal or whatever and then I laid down to sleep and about an hour into sleeping, something... and no vehicle went by, nothing, but something started shaking the cab of my truck, I had no idea what it was. I just slammed on the lights and I just started driving. I still don’t know what it was.”

For the first time since a devastating earthquake and tsunami triggered meltdowns at Japan's Fukushima nuclear power plant in 2011, the Japanese government says a former plant worker has died as a result of radiation exposure.The country's health and labor ministry has said the man's family should be paid compensation, according to state broadcaster NHK.It's not clear precisely when the man died. He was in his 50s, NHK said, and his duties included "measuring radiation levels at the plant immediately after the severe nuclear accident." He left his job there in 2015, and was diagnosed with lung cancer before his death.The ministry said that he "developed cancer due to total radiation exposure of around 195 millisieverts," NHK reported. According to Reuters, exposure to 100 millisieverts of radiation in a year "is the lowest level at which any increase in cancer risk is clearly evident."**********Austrians often lament having their European country mistaken for Australia - which is 14,000km (8,700 miles) away - and a kangaroo sighting there may complicate matters.The animal, native to Australia, was spotted by residents in the forest and meadows near the small town of Kirchschlag in northern Austria.Police confirmed multiple sightings over the weekend but told the BBC on Tuesday the mystery marsupial remained at large."It sounds unbelievable, but it's true," a local police official, who declined to be named, told the news agency AFP.