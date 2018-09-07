Daily 2 Cents: 'Mothman Dynasty' Free Kindle Download -- Strange Flying Creatures -- 7000+ Rare Insects and Reptiles Stolen

Feel free to share! 'Mothman Dynasty: Chicago's Winged Humanoids' Free Kindle - Thanks to everyone for their support! Lon
**********
7000+ Rare Insects and Reptiles Stolen
Police said it was an inside job: Whereabouts of some rare insects, lizards and snakes, including the venomous six-eyed sand spider, remain unknown — some 7,000 creatures missing in all. Their theft last month from the Philadelphia Insectarium came after security cameras caught employees moving boxes of critters out of the facility, its owner told CNN.
"I'm not sure there's ever been a larger live-insect heist," John Cambridge, the owner, told the network Wednesday. "Our insurance doesn't cover this. Why would they? This is unprecedented."
Missing creatures include zebra tarantulas, desert hairy scorpions and red spot assassin bugs, according to CNN. The New York Times adds more to the list: Giant African mantises, tiger hissers and domino cockroaches also disappeared. Read more at Thousands of spiders, scorpions and more stolen from Philadelphia museum in 'insect heist'
**********
Strange Flying Creatures
Kelly in Starke, Florida called in to tell of his bizarre creature sightings:
“I guess I spend more time looking up into the sky then looking around in the woods but I’ve seen three different, distinct, weird things in the sky. One was a snake that had wings, one was best described as a jelly fish way up in the air and one was a bird with a wingspan so big that I was glad I was inside a vehicle when I seen it. And this was all in the middle of Georgia to where I am now, in Starke, Florida area. (Linda Godfrey, the guest, asked about the flying serpent) I had a good look at it through binoculars and I’ve gone through Google and everything and I feel like I’m losing my mind on some of this. But for the life of me, when weird stuff happens like that, you just don’t have a camera with you.”
Source: Coast to Coast – August 31, 2018
Beyond Creepy
**********
**********
**********
