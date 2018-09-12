Daily 2 Cents: Light Beam From Unknown Craft -- Physical Changes After Encounter -- Man Transforms Into Vampire

Light Beam From Unknown Craft
My 5 year old daughter and myself had been invited out to be a part in a friends wedding party taking place at their family’s extremely rural summer camp in Halkirk, Alberta. We were there as a group preparing for the wedding a week ahead of time, and the women of the wedding party were being housed in a mobile home on the camp property. One night, just days before the wedding, I was awoken by a strange sound and upon opening my eyes I noticed a very bright beam of light shining in the curtainless window beside our bed. I sat up to investigate, as my first thought was that a helicopter was hovering in the sky above the home, but looking up I realized that what I was seeing was nothing like a helicopter or anything I had ever witnessed before. I saw what looked to be an almost silent, huge dark form hovering in the sky, humming slightly and shining a very narrow beam of light from quite a ways up directly into myself and my daughter. I froze. Scared out of my mind in realizing that what I was seeing was not anything my rational brain could figure out. I sat there stunned as minutes went by, and this object continued to hover without moving at all. I finally reached over and woke up my daughter, who instantly became frantic. I grabbed her from the bed and raced to another bedroom which was occupied by another bridesmaid and woke her up to tell her what had happened. The next day I was sheepish to talk about what we had seen as the bride and groom were extremely Christian and I thought they wouldn’t appreciate or approve of hearing my story. To this day I have never been able to forget that night, and I have never been able to sleep without windows both closed and curtains closed tight. - MUFON
**********
Physical Changes After Encounter
Denver, CO - 12/29/1999 - 18:00: I reported this event here and also worked with a local mufon investigator. Since that event occured I have had a host of very strange phenomenon happen to me. I have been shy talking about these things, from what I believe is a result of my interaction with this object.
About two months after my encounter/sighting all of the moles on my body began to fade then completely disappear. To date five moles have completely disappeared and nine more are in different states of fading. About five months after this event occured all of the hair on my arms and legs began to change to light blonde en mass. I have medium brown hair and am only 29 years old. Although I originally considered premature greying I began to notice the individual hairs changed color from the root upwards and when the hair started to change it took about 5 days for the complete hair change the top of the hair fading from medium brown to reddish to blonde. So it was not as if it was growing out this color and no amount of sun exposure has ever caused lightening like this on me before,also the hairs that have changed colors have actually changed in consistency they were originally a medium coarseness and now they are feather soft fine.
About two months ago my spider veins in my legs began to fade and now one that I have had for about 5 years is completely gone and another is fading rapidly. Since this has occurred I have had 'dreams' almost nightly of entities who talk to me and claim to be intelligent species from somewhere else and they keep trying to give me strange information I don't understand. I have woken up a few times and caught myself uttering some language that I have never heard before but I have ruled out speaking in tongues because it seems this 'language' seems to have structure and form. I also have feelings of hot and cold in different parts of my body, I get pulsating feelings on the bottom of my feet up my legs down my arms and on the palms of my hands. Sometimes this pulsating becomes so intense it is painful. I have also felt this heat/pulsating feeling right below my eyes between my eyes and in the front of my brain. I am very upset and confused as to what is going on with me. NUFORC
**********
Man Transforms Into Vampire
Authorities in Kampong Cham province on Sunday arrested a “possessed” man who allegedly sank his teeth into the throats of five animals, including three dogs, and sucked their blood until they died.
Major Chun Bopha, Koh Sotin district deputy police chief, yesterday identified the man as Run Reach, 24, a farmer living in the district’s Kampong Reap commune.
He said that at about 5pm on Saturday, Mr Reach became drunk on a bottle of wine while his parents were away.
“After he became drunk, he seemed to have supernatural strength and caught his three dogs and killed them by sucking their blood,” Maj Bopha said. “He kept sucking their blood while they were still alive.”
“After killing his dogs, he caught a pregnant hen and a female cat in the house and also sucked their blood and killed them,” he added. Read more at Man held after sucking blood from animals, killing them
**********
**********
**********
