Daily 2 Cents: I Decapitated the Old Hag -- Vanishing Hermit -- Pitch-Black Humanoid Figure

A mysterious hermit, with long- flowing beard and a chilling cackle, led two Boy Scout leaders Saturday midnight to the body of a murdered man in a Delaware County, Pa., woods.



Then, as he showed them the remains, the hermit disappeared.



An all-night and all-day search of the vicinity has failed to locate him. The murdered man has not been identified.



The Scout leaders were Wilmer Brown, 31, scoutmaster of the Colwyn Troop, and Walter Hawks, his assistant. They were on their way to the Scout camp on Darby Creek, Delaware township.



When the two were at the edge of the woods, the hermit appeared. Flashlights of the Scouts picked out his weird countenance from among the heavy brush and trees. "Do you want to see something?" the hermit asked in his strange, cackling way.



"Yes," the two replied, although later admitting they were frightened for the moment. Then the hermit led them through thicket and underbrush, over little used by-paths and through parts of the woods where no paths at all appeared.



He came to a little clearing. Bending over, he parted the underbrush and said one word" "Look."



Brown and Hawks complied. They saw, with startled eyes, the form of a man. A gun lay close at hand. They advanced into the thicket to get a closer view. Then turning to question the hermit, they discovered he had silently vanished.



The Scouts ran to the Springfield township police headquarters. Sergeant Chandler was on duty. He called Coroner J. Evan Scheehle of Delaware County and a searching party set out.



It took them nearly two hours to again reach the spot where the body of the man lay. At first it was believed he was a suicide. But no bullet holes were found In his tattered clothing nor his decomposed body.



The body was taken to the county morgue and an autopsy performed. Then it was disclosed that the man had been beaten to death. Two shots had been fired from the gun near at hand, but neither entered the body of the man.



His clothing, though worn and tattered by exposure, told police the man had been well-to-do. Expensive dental work furnished a clue.



Police are checking with all dentists of the Philadelphia area in hopes of identifying the man. Meanwhile the hunt for the mysterious hermit with the white, flowing whiskers continues.

“This occurred about twenty years ago. I was going through a really bad divorce. There was a lot of violence in the marriage and stuff and the doctor had given me some medication to help me sleep. Now I was lying in bed. I was lying on my stomach and all of a sudden I felt a very heavy pressure sit on the side of the bed right next to me and I tried to get up to... Well, I was concerned that it was my soon-to-be ex-husband maybe sitting next to me. But I was trying to turn around to see but I couldn't and all of a sudden I heard, it was like a woman laugh. Like a woman who was a really heavy smoker. And she laughed. Very gravelly sounding or that's what I call it. And I tried to sit up again and it was like she flung herself back on top of me and she was just laughing and laughing. So I tried to reach my arm around and I grabbed the hair on the head and I pulled it... and the head came off. And it hung by the hair and I looked at it. It was a really wrinkly, old face. (Art Bell asked what she did next) I fainted, actually. It woke up while it was in my hand. Then, and I seen my dog was whimpering and sniffing at me. When I woke up, there was a few strands of hair in my hand so, for a minute there, I wanted to throw them away, you know, throw them out, get them away, then I thought, I'm gonna put them on the night-stand and so I did. I sat up in bed for a long long time. Finally the dog fell asleep. He seemed pretty calm. So I went back to sleep fortunately. So I woke up the next morning and I remembered what had happened and I looked over to the dresser where I had put the hair and they were gone and I was so very terrified.”********************It was approximately 9PM, and I was in my bed watching television. Directly above my bed are three windows with 12"x"12 glass panels. The television was to the left of my bed. Suddenly, my attention was drawn to the floor approximately four feet from the desk my television was on. What I saw was a beam moving very quickly in small circles in one concentrated spot on my floor. The circle motions it made were not perfect, the best I can describe them as were "wobbly circles". The beam was solid, pure solid light and approximately an inch wide...it was fairly thin. The color was a pure white with somewhat of a blueish tinge around the outside of the beam. The beam itself was bright, but did not seem to emit any light beyond its edges. My room was NOT filled with light, only this beam. I was able to watch for about 5 seconds before I fled my room in a state of total panic. I was not able to tell exactly which of the three windows the beam was aimed through, but assuming that had it beamed straight into my room onto the wall parallel it would be 90 degrees, I would estimate that it hit my floor at a diagonal angle of about 60 degrees. When I got downstairs, I looked outside to see any evidence of a craft (I have never to my knowledge witnessed a UFO) and there was none. There were no aircraft of any kind besides high-flying commercial planes. I did not tell anyone in my house about what I had seen. I wasn't sure if my mind was playing tricks on me or what had actually happened, but I saw something. When I checked the area later, there was no evidence whatesoever of the beam having ever touched my floor.Two days later, on November 3, 2004, I witnessed one more anomalous event which I believe may be connected, and this time my younger brother was also witness. A PITCH black figure, which appeared to be two dimensional, in a very humanoid form quickly passed across a window and wall which were directly in front of where we were sitting, about 12 feet away. The figure had NO discernable features in its face, no clothing, no hair. Just a round head and human like torso were all we were able to make out. It was impossible to make a height estimate. It was for certain INSIDE our house, not a reflection from outside. The sighting of this "being" lasted 3-4 seconds. There was no logical explanation for what we saw, it was most certainly paranormal. I have seen a figure like that once before and I am certain it was of the same nature. -****************************************