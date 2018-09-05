Daily 2 Cents: Human-Sized Owls -- Abducted by Tall White Aliens -- 'Sick Flight' Lands at JFK

Join me as I welcome paranormal researcher and author Rosemary Ellen Guiley to Arcane Radio. Rosemary is a full-time researcher and author in the paranormal and body-mind-spirit fields, with more than 65 books published. Her work embraces paranormal and unexplained phenomena, cryptids, UFOs and alien contact, spiritual and psychic skill development, angels and spirits, spirit communication, afterlife research, dreams and dreamwork, reincarnation and past lives, and other topics. Her most recent books include 'Contact with the Dead' and 'Mysteries of the Afterlife.' Rosemary's website can be found at visionarylivingpublishing.com. This should be a very informative and entertaining show! Join us this Friday, September 7th at 9PM ET / 6PM PT on ParanormalKing.com - Meet us in the chat room...just click the banner or go to www.paranormal.olicentral.com

“About 8 years ago, I was living in northern NM in a small town called Alcalde. We had a friend who lived in an adobe house about a quarter mile away. His house had an adobe wall around the house and garage, unlike most of the homes there. He was a religious man and we sometimes discussed spiritual things, much to the amusement of my boyfriend at the time. One night he told me in all seriousness that about 15 years prior, he had seen 3 large man-size owls perched on each side of the wall around his property one night. He said they were about 4-5 ft. tall each, and were making strange cries. He ran back into his house and locked all the doors and windows and prayed, he said. He was shaking, very emotional when he told me his story so I believe he was telling the truth about what he'd seen. I had read that people with ET encounters can have screening memories of grays, so I asked him if he'd seen a UFO but he insisted he hadn't. That's all he would ever say about it.” -**********I was about to take a nap in a friend’s loft on the 5th floor of an apartment building on Market Street in San Francisco in the spring of 1994. I was lying down for about a half hour and not asleep when suddenly a tall white alien figure about 7 feet tall appeared at the right side of the loft bed. It had large blue eyes and a huge white head with two dots for nostrils and a tiny mouth. It had skinny pencil thin arms torso and legs. All long. It was waving its arms up and down and suddenly touched me and numbed me with its left arm closest to the bed. I could not move. Then another tall white head appeared at the right end of the bed and it looked like the other tall white alien. It also numbed me with its waving skinny arm and they both lifted me up and took me through a large window at the foot of the loft and the last thing I remember was looking down over Market Street.The next thing I remember was being on a metal table aboard their ship I guess. Several aliens of various sizes were standing around me in a room and there were curtains around the table I was on. one of them had a large needle like object. One of the tall whites told me through telepathy that they were not going to harm me and would return me soon. I was scared but the next thing I remember is waking up back in the loft.I told my friend when she returned as she did alien paintings and I think they were looking to abduct her. not me, because she had had many strange experiences. I had no disruption to my life there after oddly enough and no nightmares.Years later I did trauma therapy with Jed Turnbull in Manhattan and he works with the group of abductees in New York City, he said as long as it does not affect my life then not to worry.It hasn’t really affected my life. I think like many abductees I have read about, I wondered if it really happened, but I know it did. -**********NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A plane from Dubai landed at JFK Airport and was held away from the terminal after several passengers on board reported feeling sick.The Emirates Airbus A380 arrived at Terminal 4 and was met by the Centers for Disease Control and Port Authority police. Seven crew members and passengers were transported to a Jamaica Hospital in Queens.Emirates Flight 203 landed in New York Wednesday shortly after 9 a.m. with 500 people on board. It was a direct flight from Dubai and did not make a stop in Mecca as the New York mayor’s office erroneously reported earlier.Shortly before 10:30 a.m., Emirates Airlines said only about 10 passengers from Dubai had taken ill. Previous reports estimated the number of sick passengers at closer to 100 people.“On arrival, as a precaution, they were attended to by local health authorities,” it said. “All others will disembark shortly. The safety & care of our customers is our first priority.”****************************************