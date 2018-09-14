Continuously Followed by the MIB

Back around 2006 my mother and I were riding along a 2-lane country road in Florida. It was an older road, where the lane dividers had all but faded and just large enough to let cars pass each other without getting into a wreck. There was a lot of overgrowth and trees with moss on each side of the road. As we drove we passed a clearing where you could see a large barbed wire fence and a small runway for an airplane. There was a black car parked with 2 men in the front seats sitting perfectly still. They both wore black suits, ties, and brimmed hats. As we passed and stared, they did not move an inch. A few moments later as we were driving along down the road their car suddenly appeared behind us. It startled both of us because we were keeping an eye out for anything weird after passing them. After that I don't remember anything else. I've tried to talk to my mother but she gets teary-eyed and says she doesn't remember what happened after they popped up behind us.



The second incident occured when I was older and had my first apartment. I had gotten a puppy and was still trying to house train her. Every night around 2 a.m. she would wake up and cry to go outside. I normally got up and took the trash down to the bin as I walked the puppy. For whatever reason, this night she didn't wake me up. At around 3 a.m. I woke up to the sound of someone knocking on my door. After checking the peep hole and opening the door I decided to ignore it. 15 minutes later the puppy was barking to go out. I got up, grabbed the trash, and took her outside with me. As we got to the dumpster I saw the exact same car with the exact two guys sitting in it as before on the country road. Because of the knocking on the door I had grabbed my pistol and tucked it into my shorts. As soon as I made eye contact with one of them, they began to get out of the car. I dropped the trash bag and picked up the puppy and started to back peddle to the apartment slowly. They both got out of the car and started walking towards me. As I started to grab my pistol with the free hand, they both stopped moving entirely. They didn't even blink. We all stood there for a second before I decided to run. I made it back up the stairs and didn't see them again for a long while.



Periodically as I'm driving to town, or going out to dinner I will see that same car with those same two people in it. They never do anything, and haven't tried to approach me since the night at the apartment. What I would like to ask is; should I be concerned? Is this something I should be worried about? Should I take proactive measures? Why would they follow me? - Piedpiper3301

Your help is truly appreciated. Thanks...Lon

This newsletter is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License.



Disclaimer:



The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.



Fair Use Notice:



This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.



You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.



Please Note:



On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute) NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters.



© 2005-2018 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved

**********HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Wondering where all of those massive mosquitoes are coming from? Well, the possibility of major flooding headed to our area over the next several days is causing a rise in mosquitoes.A viewer sent Eyewitness News a video showing a giant mosquito in their car, and another viewer snapped a picture of a quarter-size mosquito in her house in Santa Fe.Also, ABC13 reporter Steve Campion and his photographer took to Twitter to describe their encounter with mosquitoes Thursday. He said, in part, "I can't tell you how many mosquitoes swarmed @13PhotogReed and me. Every time we hit one there was blood."**********“Here is a cracker for you. In 1996, I was filling my car up with petrol in petrol station in Sandyhills, Glasgow on a Sunday morning at 2.30 AM. Went in to the garage to pay -￡19.98. You never get it spot on ￡20! The lady asked me what pump are you on? I said, 'Number 5'. We both looked and there was ME filling up a RED CAR. Last letters on the number plate were BFF.... right in front of my eyes! The assistant in the garage thought I had a twin putting more petrol in the car!! We looked at CCTV and there was nobody at my car which by the way was a BLACK Vauxhall CALIBRA..! Coincidence?? I now drive a RED car with the last three letters: BFF.... and I've always filled my car up at the same garage till this day. And that happened 22 years ago?? Think what you will? I know it was true!! I was there. Nobody believes me and I don’t give a shit!!" -******************************