Black-Eyed Man Searching For His Dog

“This was about 3 years... 4 years ago. As I originally stated, I'm a truck driver. I'm up here in Connecticut. I'm a grocery hauler and I had taken a particular load out to Hawley, Pennsylvania one year. I was up on I-84 and it was about 2:30 or 3:00 o'clock in the morning and I had to pull over and do a friendly visit on the side, a little rest area. So as I’m pulling in I see there's no one there. I pull parallel to the parking space itself. I take up this entire area and for us parcel drivers, our outdoor bathroom is between our truck and the trailer. So I got out. I left the truck running. I turned my headlights off, so I had all my running lights going on at this point. I exit the truck.



I get to the passenger side between the tractor and the trailer and halfway through I feel a tap on my shoulder and it startled me. I leaked all over myself. When I turned around there was an older gentleman. He had asked me: 'Sir, I have lost my dog, can you help me?' And I said a few syllables towards him, you know, 'You scared the heck out of me' and I said, 'Hold on a minute.' So I flipped, zipped, and I turn around and this gentleman's gone. Literally within seconds, I can't see him. It's dark out - 3:30 in the morning. And I’m looking around and I break the driver's blinker on there, being so frantic, trying to find the headlights. I turn the headlights on and, lo and behold, there is this old man who is standing right in front of me about 10 to 15 feet directly in front of my tractor. Okay. And the eyes, that is what I focused on first because it was like something I had never seen in my life before. This gentleman had the blackest eyes, as if there was just an empty vessel standing in front of you that was just lifeless, man. Like a million mile stare and just right at you. Blank face. Blank expression. No emotion. Just morbidly dead and black. And the moment I saw that, boy, I got out of there, needless to say. I got the hell out of dodge. I'm sitting there, man, and I’m shifting and grinding and chirping, skipping all sorts of shit for my gears. Finally I get out of there. I'm panicking. All sorts of weird crap is going on and I had about an hour to get to my stop.



I get to the store. The gentleman sees that I’m terribly disturbed, something's on my mind. He said, 'Boy, what is your deal? You act like you done seen a ghost, your looking around the corner before you enter a room and all sorts of crap. What are you doing?' And I said, 'You know what man, this may sound very strange to you but I really gotta get this off my chest.' I'm not the kind of individual to go and share this type of stuff, you know, this is the first time anything like this has ever happened to me but I gotta get it out. So I go and tell him the same horror story and towards the end of it, he's actually kind of chuckling and I’m finding this kind of disturbing so I said, 'What is your deal? This ain’t funny, man.' He said, 'Hey, by any chance, did you happen to see, when you were at that rest area, when you look down that cliff, down that mountain, there's all those lights on, like a little village?' I said, 'I wasn't sightseeing man, I was literally here for a reason, not a season.' And he gets to telling me, there's a little tiny town down there and that's where he grew up. When he was a child, this was before I-84 came through there, the top of this mountain was a summit called Prospect Summit or whatever. So this gentleman grew up down there. People used to go to the top of this mountain and have picnics, what have you. There's a couple of picnic tables up there, I guess, that were up there. And I guess one year a man had gone up there with his dog and they got trapped by a really bad storm. And they got forced to come back down and unfortunately they got caught up in a mudslide and I guess he perished, and the dog. They ended up... they lost their lives. That was the end of that. And I’m not the first person that has come up with this same experience of this man asking for help, you know, from people who are at the rest area at a certain time of the day.



And that's my story of a black-eyed grandpa. Needless to say, I’ve never gone back to that area. I don’t plan on it. I came back down that day and I told dispatch, don't you ever ever send me to this store ever again or you can have my key and badge. They had asked me why and I told them briefly what happened and they thought it was very comical but I didn’t. That's my story.”

THANKS!

Hey folks...we are waiting for the move date to be determined. The GoFundMe campaign will continue...hopefully we can reach our goal. There are a few legal issues involving my father's estate that I am pursuing...I am not going down without a fight. Thanks again for your continued support. Lon, Matt & Vinny

Mike Clelland - UFO Researcher, Experiencer and Author - Arcane Radio



I welcome UFO researcher, experiencer and author Mike Clelland to Arcane Radio. Mike has written extensively on the subject of alien abductions, synchronicities and owls. It was his first-hand experiences ​with these elusive events that have been the foundation for this research. His website, Hidden Experience, explores these events and their connections to the alien contact phenomenon. This site also features over 200 hours of audio interviews with visionaries and experts examining the complexities of the overall UFO experience. Mike's books 'The Messengers: Owls, Synchronicity and the UFO Abductee' and 'Stories from the Messengers: Owls, UFOs and a Deeper Reality' have been well-received by UFO researchers and enthusiasts.



The Messengers: Owls, Synchronicity and the UFO Abductee



Stories from the Messengers: Owls, UFOs and a Deeper Reality

Your help is truly appreciated. Thanks...Lon

This newsletter is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License.



Disclaimer:



The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.



Fair Use Notice:



This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.



You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.



Please Note:



On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute) NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters.



© 2005-2018 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved

**********Subject walked up to me in the crowd at Sea World. Average young man came up to me looked up at my face for a few seconds turned and walked away. No speaking at all. I dismissed it thinking he must have been a little mentally challenged - not a problem. A few minutes later again I was standing alone in the crowd and this "person" turned around from the group he was with and walked directly up to me and did the same thing. Looked me in the face for a few seconds and turned and walked back to his group. At the time I did not know what to make of it, again I thought that was weird but I had a lot going on so I dismissed it, turned away thinking I hope that doesn't happen again. A very weird young man. But the more I thought about it that young man was not "normal" and his actions were to direct to me to be not on purpose.I have been in crowds like this 100s of times and this is the only occasion like this ever. Have other people had encounters like this? -**************************************************