Abductee Witnesses Horrific Procedure

“My mother told me the following story: In the 1950s, up until attending college, she shared a room and bed with her sister. They did not have electricity at that time and depended on candles and oil lamps for illumination. She woke in the night to find her sister searching through a trunk located next to Mom's side of the bed. The lamp was lit and she could clearly see and hear her sister in her nightgown going through the trunk. Before she could ask her what was going on, she realized she could feel someone next to her in bed. She sat up to see her sister sound asleep next to her. She looked back and forth between each of the two and then pulled the covers over her head and lay there, trembling and listening to the sounds of her sister searching the trunk AND the sound of that same sister lightly snoring next to her, until sunrise the next morning. She told her family about it but no one believed her. Mom was a no nonsense type and was 16 years of age when this occurred. It was her only paranormal experience and it still frightened her 50 years later.” - Celia Lovett

I went to bed at 10:00 pm. I wake up on a metal like bed in a low lighted room and look to my left and see a female laying on a table about 10 feet from me. I can't move my body or arms. I can only move my head slightly and eyes to look to the left. From above a group of what looked like a million fiber optic clear needles in a approx. 2 foot diameter shape came down and went over this female's face and into her head as the bottom of the needles rested on the table. I was freaking out, yelling, 'stop, stop, why are you doing this?' Then the female's body started to shake and ripple like a flag blowing in the wind. It was the most horrific, unhuman-like thing for a human body to do or move like that. It was if she had no bones in her body and her body from chest to feet was rippling, shaking very fast. I kept yelling, 'stop, stop, what gives you the right to do this to us?' I'm fighting to get up off the table and can't move, my hands are clenched in fists and im yelling 'stop, stop.'Then I hear a voice in my head say "we just did this to you and you're ok" Bam! I'm on my bed, my heart pounding so hard and loud that I can audibly hear it, my fists are clenched and I can't move or open my hands. I lay there for what seems like half an hour and when I calm down and can finally open my hands and get up. I look at the clock and it's 12:00 am. I went to bed at 10:00pm and until 11:30 pm was abducted.This was no dream as I previously have reported to MUFON, that I have had other abductions since childhood but not to the degree of this event. The inside of the craft / area was low-lit. I couldn't see anyone other than the female on the table beside me. I don t know the female. My impression is one of a medical lab and the beings were out of my line of sight. I'm 56 year caucasian male. -**************************************************