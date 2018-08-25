Weekend 2 Cents: Cellmate From Hell -- Joshua Cutchin Interview on Arcane Radio -- Missing in San Francisco

Podcast: Joshua Cutchin - Fortean Researcher and Author - Arcane Radio



My interview with Fortean researcher and author Joshua Cutchin. Joshua is a North Carolina native with a longstanding interest in Forteana. He holds a Masters in Music Literature and a Masters in Journalism from the University of Georgia. He is also a published composer and maintains an active performing schedule as a jazz and rock tuba player, having appeared on eight albums and live concert DVDs. Joshua has written 3 well-received books, including his latest title ‘Thieves in the Night: A Brief History of Supernatural Child Abductions.’

