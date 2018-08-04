Weekend 2 Cents: 'Can't you hear the babies crying...?' -- Deadly Elephant vs. Human Conflicts -- Toxic 'Red Tide' Invades South Florida

“We live in Richmond, Virginia. There are so many wonderful historical locations in our area and I was determined that my young daughter experience them all. One afternoon when she was about two and a half we took the 45 minute drive to Jamestown State Park. At that time, the state park was a wide open field with a few historical markers, a historical church and a statue of Pocahontas. I thought it was ideal because it would allow my daughter to run around til her heart's content. I figured that when she tuckered herself out, we'd have a nice lunch in Williamsburg and go home. Easy peezy, right? No.



When we arrived at the Jamestown State Park, we wandered around the courtyard of the church. My daughter became absorbed with the statue of Pocahontas for a few moments and then we walked on. It was just her, the Ranger and I in the park and it had no other visitors that day. I was happy to have the place to ourselves. I started walking toward the walkway thinking my daughter was right behind me. I turned around and noticed that my daughter had stopped walking. I thought that it was because she wanted to go back to the statue so I said, 'Look, Tatiana, let's go see the park.' She still refused to budge. I took her by the little hand and started walking with her up up the pathway toward the foundation markings of the original settlement. She suddenly stopped and refused to go any further. She turned her little face towards the James River. I told her we could take a quick walk around and then we could go have some lunch. She looked up at me with her big brown eyes and said: 'Can't you hear the babies crying in the water?' She had such a look of concern on her tiny face that I did what every mommy would do, I picked her up by the back of her overalls and carried her out of the park like a little purse, put her in the car and peeled out of there.



About a decade later archaeologists discovered that a majority of the original Jamestown settlement had been reclaimed by the James River. I often wonder if it was the spirits of the settlers she was hearing but her mind couldn’t work out where the noise was coming from because that area is now covered by the water of the James.”

