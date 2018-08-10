Daily 2 Cents: Continuous 'Missing Time' Since Encounter -- The Meaning of IHNA? -- 'I was abducted today'

“In 1976, I lived over by a school. Me and two guys who happened to be brothers were sitting in a park and we looked to the south and there's an object hovering right over this apartment complex. I mean, I'm talking about less than a mile above the complex. And we were able to see because of this cut-out sort of like this aircraft carrier hangar door dropping... a cut-out. We were able to see beings looking down on us. We looked at each other and we were like, 'What are we seeing?' And then the next thing we knew, it's night-time. We never told anybody about this incident. This happened about the same time the incident with Travis Walton.



So ten years later, I'm talking to a guy at work and we were sitting in my boss's office and I'm telling him the story and I get to the part where it's still daylight but it's moving to the west and it's getting dark and then there's this pause... He said I dropped into this trance and he got scared and he slapped my fingers. I didn't know what happened. I didn't know what he was saying and I said, 'Let me finish my story.' And he said, 'No, Dave, wait. I think you have some missing time issues. You and the two guys.' I tell you, it was day-time. It was summer-time. 1976. The sun, it was over the hills. It was about 9:15 or 9:00 PM. And I'm talking a moment later, it's dark. I talked to one of the brothers about ten years later in about 1995. Ten years after I told another friend initially in 1985. Twenty years had gone. And I talked to this guy and I said, 'Do you remember the incident the way it happened' and he told me his version and it was exact.”

This newsletter is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License.



Disclaimer:



The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.



Fair Use Notice:



This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.



You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.



Please Note:



On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute) NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters.



© 2005-2018 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved

**********I have enclosed a write up of my ET experience in March of this year. This dream/out of body/dream event was vivid and abnormal for my sleep experience. I remembered everything in detail and started the drawing that is enclosed the morning after the event. I put in details as the days passed and then did a write up of what I remembered and how I felt. I shared my experience with my wife and one friend after the visit happened. I have never had a dream or experience like this before or since.I had heard David Wilcock discuss the type of being I experienced and saw a picture on YouTube of a similar type of entity in a person’s hand that much smaller than the entities I had experienced. Although I am interested in areas of the unknown or the hidden I had never been aware of anything like the entities I had encountered. I still wonder why I was the person that was contacted and for what reason.I can only conjecture that their use of me was very controlled as I was rather in a hypnotic directed trance with cognitive ability, a childlike feeling internally, very limited expression ability but a willingness to serve while feeling safe. At no time did feel threatened or used in an inappropriate way. I did feel as though the male entity was trying to protect itself from someone or something. He may have put out a partial communication for pick up or rescue per the devise that the female handed me. I still wonder it the letters IHNA mean anything?The male entities ability to cloak itself for protection made him undetectable to his own as well as others but unless called would not know what was around him. But somehow he was able to listen or monitor me as when I called he appeared. He must have trusted his ability to communicate through me as a beacon to others but I am not sure it was his first choice. I think he was in escape mode from something and by using me he was staying safe and undetectable.I do not understand their telling me to keep my doors locked as an answer to the question of mine concerning them giving me a point of wisdom. Although they were in a way benevolent they expressed to me a feeling of love and peace.Well that is all I have at the moment. I am not sure if you are interested in this experience. If I can provide any other information please feel free to contact me. -**********I'm going to share a summary because the whole experience was very long:My alarm woke me up at 7am but I didn't have to get up so I went to sleep again. At this moment I started seeing (with closed eyes) images, faces, like holographic pictures. This happens to me very often when I meditate before a tunnel appears through which I usually disconnect from my body and make out of body experiences or connect to interdimentional beings that have messages for me. But today I don't remember any tunnel, next thing I remember is that I am tied like to the back of a pick up or truck and 2 nurses (with familiar faces, but I knew they weren't they). I realized that I was seeing what they wanted me to see (because this already happened to me before), so I suddenly saw where I really was. I was tied to a kind of surgery room stretcher. I have a kind of glued or tied to my left hand. Every time I tried to see what was around me I only saw the closest things, lots of medical-looking devices which made different beep sounds, as soon as I tried to see beyond that, false images appeared again on my sight, as I was again on the pick up and the nurses. I gained confidence and refused to see that, so I "stayed" on the reality of being tied on the medical room. I started trying to untie or break what was preventing me from moving my arms. a robotic voice started to repeat "change program", and the more I tried to escape, the more insistently this voice repeated "change program!" but I finally decided to bite something that was close to my head, I don't know what it was but I used this bite as a support while I made a lot of effort with my arms and next thing I know is that I made it. I felt I was sucked into my body back in my bed. It felt as if my body was always there but I also had another body on this other place. So I don't know if they manipulate souls or materialize a kind of copy of our bodies or actually transport physical bodies. I just now it's been 17hrs and i'm still shaking of fear.The first time I remember being abducted I was about 5. It happens quite often but this is the second time that it's in fact scary.When I came back it was 8:30am and I had a bruise on my right leg and many scratches. -******************************