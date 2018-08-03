Friday, August 03, 2018

'Gargoyle' Sighting - South of Boston, MA


The following account was posted at Reddit today, by the user named Decay_WithMe. I contacted the witness and received a bit more information:

I live 25 minutes south of Boston. About 6 months ago I saw this insane thing. It was about 3 AM, I had been up late as I normally am. I stepped outside to smoke a cigarette. It was dark as Hell except for the stars and moon. As I was smoking I heard this noise of something flying. I look up and see this winged creature land on my neighbor's roof and just sit there like a Gargoyle would. I thought I was seeing sh*t or seeing something wrong but then the creature jumped up and flew away and I could see its whole body. It was the size of a small human but massive wings. It reminded me of a Gargoyle. I don't know what the f**k I saw but it was crazy. Has anyone ever had an experience seeing something like this? Humanoid creature with wings?

After contacting the witness, I received the following message:

Hey there. I can do my best. I couldn't see the creature's face because it was dark and it was on the roof facing away from me. It looked black with a wing span upon flight maybe 4-5ft. The creature itself while crouched on the roof looked the size of a smaller human maybe 4ft. I watched it trying to figure out what I was looking at, for maybe 1 minute, then it jumped and flew off. Even when it flew away it still looked on the shorter end. As it flew, its legs hung but still in an almost crouching position. It wasn't a massive creature but it was definitely humanoid in appearance. Location was 25 minutes south of Boston around January - February of this year. Because it was on a roof next door crouched its possible this thing could have been much larger. I wish I could have seen its face.

NOTE: I'm going to attempt to gather further information from this witness. It'll be interesting to see if other sightings have occurred in the eastern Massachusetts region. Lon

Have you had a sighting of a flying humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area or in any other location? You can also refer to Chicago & Regional Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters for further information. I will accept reports from any location worldwide. Please feel free to contact me at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated. You can call me directly at 410-241-5974 as well. Thanks...Lon Strickler #ChicagoMothman #ChicagoPhantom

Mothman Dynasty: Chicago's Winged Humanoids

Encounters with Flying Humanoids: Mothman, Manbirds, Gargoyles & Other Winged Beasts

THE OWLMAN AND OTHERS

The Mothman Prophecies: A True Story

The Mothman of Point Pleasant

Lon's Suggested Reading List - Books & Films / DVDs

Posted by at
Labels: , , , , , , ,

photo fortean-reptilian_zpsb0c95d60.png
CLICK TO FORWARD YOUR SIGHTING OR ENCOUNTER REPORT

NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of 'Phantoms and Monsters' and/or its associates.

ARCANE RADIO PODCASTS:
PodBean - iTunes - Stitcher - YouTube - Spotify- Google Play - blubrry - Player FM - TuneIn - Podbay FM - Spreaker - acast

Listen on Google Play Music

Listen to Stitcher





Chicago & Regional Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters - Witness Sightings Map


NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Lon Strickler.

PLEASE SUPPORT 'PHANTOMS & MONSTERS'

Donations for the 'Phantoms & Monsters' newsletter, blog and subsequent research are essential and always appreciated. You can use one of the donation buttons or go to Paypal.com and use my email lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com as the payee. Thanks again for reading and for your continued support. Lon

Please help support
'Phantoms and Monsters'
Thanks!