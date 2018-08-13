Daily 2 Cents: 'You better wake up now...' -- Taken to Underwater Domed City by MIB -- Max Spiers' Laptop 'Wiped Clean'

“I'm a limo driver from Vancouver. I wanted to talk to you about a story. It's my personal experience I had. I'm a little nervous. I never really shared it with anybody. Basically I was dreaming. I was fighting myself in a dream and a voice came to me and it said: 'You better wake up now or you're never going to wake up ever again.' and I woke up instantaneously and I saw two black eyes and it was night-time and these eyes, they stared at me. They were darker than the night. It scared me and I'm a big guy. It scared the living daylights out of me. I jumped up and I turned and I ran away. I turned back and it was gone but this, the eyes, followed me. I moved from one place to another place and it happened again. Same voice, the guy came back to me, it said: 'You better wake up now or you're never going to wake up ever again.' I didn't know what it was. Now, I was living on the east coast. I moved over to the west coast and I haven’t had experiences ever since.”

Join me as I welcome crypto researcher and investigator Jack Cary to Arcane Radio. Jack is the founder and current director at the Paranormal Intelligence Agency and a protege of the late JC Johnson at Crypto Four Corners, where he continues as a researcher. After many years of investigating crypto-creatures and paranormal phenomena in North America he has accumulated mounds of evidence that may prove the existence of strange creatures. His research lends credence to the notion that inter-dimensional doorways intermittently open, permitting the unintentional transference of a person, or being, across parallel realities and time.This should be a very informative show! Join us this Friday, August 17th at 9PM ET / 6PM PT on ParanormalKing.com - Meet us in the chat room...just click the banner or go to www.paranormal.olicentral.com

**********I was standing behind my screen door in the front of my home. I saw an old car parked next door with two men dressed in black forcing a screaming young girl into their vehicle. The men saw that I was watching & came to my home. When I saw them coming, I quickly shut the door. I thought to myself, had I locked the back door. They spoke to me telepathically & told me they could get in even if the door was locked and told me to open the front door, which I did. They were around six feet tall, had top hats on and their skin was greyish. I thought they had wrap around sun glasses on because their eyes were almond shaped. I tried to lead them out of the living room because I had an 8 month baby in a car bed there. The next thing I remember was them asking me if I would give them eggs from my body saying that where they came from they needed genetic material from other races because they had reached a point where they were having problems. I told them they could have my eggs but they were to remove my genes from them, that they belonged to my husband.I then felt intense pain in my abdomen and I screamed and thought to myself that maybe the neighbors would hear me and call the police. They told me the neighbors couldn't hear me and I realized that I wasn't in my home. All during this time they didn't let me see their faces. I remember fighting them as they were implanting something in my nose. One of them said to another that he put one in my breast too. The next thing I remember I was in a spaceship and the driver was having problems with the craft and had landed it in Sag Harbour. I could read a sign on a dock that said it was government property and no trespassing. I was told that the government knew all about them. When the craft regained power he took me under the water and showed me an underwater domed city. I asked where were all the people. I could see buildings and street lights but no people.The next thing that happened I was taken to a mountain that opened up and we flew inside it. I was made to walk down a hallway where their were creatures that they kept locked up. I could hear a man screaming like he was being eaten alive. I asked where they got their people and was told transients. Then I was put on a bus where the windows were blocked so I couldn't see out. I was taken to a room where there was an old man standing behind a desk. He informed me that I was going to be seen by a man who would decide what happened to me. I remember being told that if I told anyone about my abduction or what I had seen that they would hurt my children. The next thing I remember I was back home behind the door in my living room and I was bleeding vaginally. I told my husband what had happened and we both kept quiet for years. When I told one of my son's wives, my son had a bad attack of shingles and he was only in his early forties. This is my story. -**********The laptop of a British UFO hunter was reportedly ‘wiped clean’ before being handed back to his family after he mysteriously died.The sudden death of Max Spiers, 39, has been shrouded in mystery after a friend discovered his body while he was on a trip to Poland to visit a conference.In December 2016, the court heard the conspiracy theorist vomited two litres of black blood before he died, but the inquest was adjourned.His inquest will now be held over four days from January 7, next year. Authorities in Poland, where Mr Spiers was attending a conference, initially concluded the sudden death was due to natural causes. A message from his phone sent to his mother Vanessa Bates before he died warned ‘your boy’s in trouble, if anything happens to me, investigate’.**********Nearly 10,000 people have suffered cancers linked to the toxic dust and smoke resulting from 9/11.With the 17th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terror attacks a month away, the federal World Trade Center Health Program has counted 9,795 first responders and other New Yorkers with cancer deemed 9/11-related.In all, more than 1,700 responders and others affected have died, including 420 of those stricken with cancer, officials said.“9/11 is still killing,” said John Feal, an advocate for WTC responders.“Sadly, this fragile community of heroes and survivors is shrinking by the day.”The number of cancer patients has rapidly risen since the federal program started tracking the disease in 2013.****************************************