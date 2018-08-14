Daily 2 Cents: Vanishing Car -- Humanoid in Norwegian Woods -- Lawn Circle Appears After UFO Sighting

This appeared 2-3 days after an incident, while we lived in Tecumseh Oklahoma. This would have had to been late fall of 2006. The wife saw some low hovering or slow moving lights through the tree tops when she had ran to the store, and when she came back, she told me about it. Moving slowing, lights were green blue and red and were flashing. We jumped in the car to see if we could chase it down, but we never could find it again. A few days later, this circle appeared in our yard. I'm not sure if the circle is related to the sighting, but its interesting to me and I wonder how it compares. Logan

Join me as I welcome crypto researcher and investigator Jack Cary to Arcane Radio. Jack is the founder and current director at the Paranormal Intelligence Agency and a protege of the late JC Johnson at Crypto Four Corners, where he continues as a researcher. After many years of investigating crypto-creatures and paranormal phenomena in North America he has accumulated mounds of evidence that may prove the existence of strange creatures. His research lends credence to the notion that inter-dimensional doorways intermittently open, permitting the unintentional transference of a person, or being, across parallel realities and time.This should be a very informative show! Join us this Friday, August 17th at 9PM ET / 6PM PT on ParanormalKing.com - Meet us in the chat room...just click the banner or go to www.paranormal.olicentral.com

“I want to share a weird experience my husband and I had... this happened about a year and a half ago. Out in San Bernardino County, there's a place that we go, in the mountains. We gather medicine, or we gather some things that we need for homeo purposes and on the road where we go to do this, the layout of the land is kind of significant so let me explain it to you briefly. It's a wide open road and it's a dead end at one side. You can see in either direction from the hill. You take a dirt road up to a T-shape. We walk up this dirt path, up the hill, to where we go to gather the stuff. We were up there picking the stuff and my husband and the dog were on one side and I'm on the other side and, so, my bag gets full. So I go on down the dirt road, down to where our van is parked on the main street. And just before I get there and, mind you, you can see in either direction. A car appears out of nowhere, right behind our van and it's a red car. There's no distinguishing logos or anything. I've never seen a car like it but it's rather sporty looking. So the car appears out of nowhere, spins around, goes around the van. I get a little nervous. I start walking up the hill to my husband. He comes back down to me and this man gets out of the car and he's honking, honking, honking, and he starts to walk up the hill. I got a very odd feeling. It was really odd. My husband and I go back down the hill towards the van and he just disappears. Gone! Both of us were right there. The car, the man, everything, just gone! There was nothing. In front our eyes. My husband was there too.”**********I was standing in my window, and looking into the woods below my house, and there it was standing. A tall, humanoid creature, with long legs and arms, and a color of gray. The time of the incident was about 1:07 am.The creature was making noise, and I immediately went to the window. It was walking, or stalking me. It stared at me, for some time, and after approximately 30 sec, I was feeling a weirdness in my head, almost as it was trying to get in my head. After 10 (ten) minutes, it went into the woods and disappeared.I hope my description is good enough. My English is a bit bad, cause my language is originally Norwegian. -**********I recently received the following account:****************************************