Daily 2 Cents: Strange Warning...'You're going to be arrested' -- Bigfoot Evidence Is Compelling -- Reader Response to 'The Rancher'

This story dates back to 2009, when I was 45 years old and living in a home I owned in Boca Raton, Florida. I am an educated business professional who enjoys reading about paranormal things, but never really had any encounter to speak of. It was early in the afternoon, I had a friend over who was helping out with some electrical work on the second floor. I walked away for a moment down the hall, when all of a sudden I heard a voice whisper directly in my ear "you're going to be arrested." I immediately felt weak to my knees and nauseous, got slightly dizzy. It felt as if something or some energy field had traversed right through me. I swear it sounded as if a person had leaned over and spoke right into my ear, but of course, no one was there. I had no idea what to make of the message or the experience. I sat in my downstairs office, just bewildered by what just occurred. I started to nervously fidget with things, and picked up an old ski mask I had laying there. I don't know why, but I shoved a white paper plate into it, and drew rather angry eyes in its sockets, and leaned it upright against the wall on my desk, staring at it but not aware of a reason why I did that. My friend came downstairs, but I didn't mention anything about what had just happened....frankly, I wouldn't have known how to relate it.



Two days later, at about 6am, my doorbell rang. A short young man stood there, and said he crashed into my garbage cans, and if I got a Hefty bag, he'd clean it up. I was half asleep, not cognizant of how weird this was, and made my way to the garage. I hit the door-opener button, the door started to rise, and then I was bum rushed by a dozen camouflaged men pointing M16 machine guns at me. I was tackled to the ground, handcuffed, and dragged out front. Now wouldn't you know it, all of these guys had on ski-masks! In fact, there were about 50 officers from DEA, FBI, and Palm Beach County Sherrifs office, all of them masked.



It turned out that a particular individual who I rented a house to in another town had been caught making drugs there, and that low-life told the cops it was my operation, just to save his own skin.



They came to my house thinking they were going to find Pablo Escobar or a Walter White type.



I wound up spending a night in jail before anyone could get me out and sort out the mess.



All charges were dropped, of course, but I think some angel or other-worldly being saw this coming and tried to warn me. Because I didn't have any clue as to what was going on at my rental property and there certainly was nothing going on my own life to validate a fear of arrest, some entity knew it was coming and more or less just told me so. It didn't really help in any way.



I will never forget that voice, although it was no one I could recognize. What do you make of this? I've never told anyone of this occurrence.



Hi Lon: You asked for speculations on the bizarre story of The Rancher. This resonated with me for two reasons: the first one is that as a little girl I used to have "dreams" about small people under my bed at night and who would only come out after my parents went to sleep--obviously well after me. Of course, my parents didn't believe me, but I did overhear my mother say--how does she always get out of bed and end up on the floor? I am now 73 years of age, remember that it was a double bed and that my mother would even put pillows on the side of my bed (The other side was up against the outside wall of the house, which was on the second floor overlooking an alleyway that ran between our house and the house next door.) so I couldn't get out. I always managed to do so. I woke up one night rocking violently from side to side, and the next thing I knew I was flying over the pillow and fell right down onto the floor with a thump. Most of the time my parents didn't hear me fall out of bed (Their bedroom wall was at the head of my bed.). They would find me on the floor in the morning. After I hit the floor I would be terrified, but then I would fall asleep and not wake up until the morning. The pillows would always still be on the bed and not disturbed.



From what I can remember the incidences spanned for years--before I entered the first grade up until the age of 9-10.



The whole bizarre incidences obviously affected them so much that they put a nightlight in my room which shone brightly onto my bed, not out into the hallway. They were highlighting my bed area, certainly not someone walking in the hallway to the bathroom, which was adjacent to my bedroom. There wasn't any door to my bedroom and no nightlights of any kind, up to this point.



The even stranger part of this story is that after installing the nightlight and then moving my bed to the opposite side of the room, (very small bedroom, however), with my bed now shoved up against a wall being adjacent to the hallway leading to their bedroom, the "little people" stopped visiting me. My Dad would even look under my bed with me and would say "see there is nothing there and there couldn't possibly be anyone that small who could get under the bed". It has only been in the latter, most recent years of my life that I have found out that there are people who have had stories of little people under their beds.



The standard height from the floor to the bottom of a box spring mattress is 7 1/2 inches. The person who was recounting their story, below, said that they believed the entities to be 8-9 inches tall. This is certainly close enough for the 7 1/2 inch space underneath most beds.



I can't help but think there is a portal that connects them to the "people on their list for watching" as the entity said so eloquently, below. You may recall that I had emailed you about those Mothmen in Chicago and how I think they are interdimensional beings who come through portals. I think this may account for a lot of the bizarre experiences that people have and are having.



The second reason that resonated with me is that the entity said he was a liaison between us and them. Us must mean some sector of our society, i.e. military, private research company/ies, the private sector of our society who are connected to the elected elite or rulers of this planet. This, of course, would mean that this segment of our society has ongoing contact with others and have given them permission to conduct these "visits", without our knowledge/permission. Maybe I have been watching too many of the X-Files episodes.



********************Jane Goodall is a dame of the British Empire, founder of a global institute that bears her name, is a Messenger of Peace for the United Nations, and is one of the most respected and renowned ethologists. And she is a bit of a Bigfoot truther.The legendary “chimp lady” and subject of the new National Geographic documentary Jane visited Yahoo Entertainment this week for a wide-ranging interview that covered the primates she has devoted her life to, her disdain for keeping elephants in captivity, and, of course, the possibility Sasquatch is out there.“I’m a romantic,” Goodall replied, when asked if she thought Bigfoot existed. “I would like Bigfoot to exist. I’ve met people who swear they’ve seen Bigfoot. I think the interesting thing is every single continent there is an equivalent of Bigfoot or Sasquatch. There’s the Yeti, the Yowie in Australia, the Chinese Wildman, and on and on and on. I’ve heard stories from people who, you have to believe them. So there’s something. I don’t know what it is.”****************************************