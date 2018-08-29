Daily 2 Cents: Strange 'Teenager' Entities -- Big Cat Photographed in PA -- RCMP, UFOs and Missing Persons

Strange 'Teenager' Entities
Paranormal researcher, Edward Shanahan, described an encounter that happened to a paranormal group that he was investigating with:
“We're going out to some Indian burial grounds (near Chicago). The last time we were out there, we had some... We had the Latino American Paranormal Society (LAPS – a paranormal organization based out of Chicago) with us and there was some teenagers that came out of nowhere with no flashlights or anything like that. The way it was told to me was that they walked around and they came up to the one guy with the tools and the tape recorder and he talked to him in Spanish, asking about the tools. He answered back in Spanish and they were satisfied and left. But, not only did he but Patti (another researcher) also took photographs of them leaving and what happened is when he got home and listened to the tape, the teenager that was talking to him in Spanish all of a sudden was coming out in English on the tape. And the photographs that they took of these, I guess, teenagers, well behaved by the way, there was nothing there but orbs.”
Source: The Unexplained World - June 16, 2008
RCMP, UFOs and Missing Persons
Ponoka, Alberta, Canada - 2017-08-08 - 20:13: One of the first things with public safety, is to identify oneself in the bounds of law to the local authorities. In the central Alberta area it is the RCMP. New definition, identities have been getting identified. Also being confirmed with the Canadian military and US military. Constable Southerland and Constable Desjardins dealt with the this with a missing persons cold case. They have heard of the identification of terms of Indo-Aryan, Sky-beings etc. Constable Southerland had also worked with me identifying communications, etc. Constable Southerland also did legal agreements with some male individuals here for a missing persons case/cold case regarding myself. There has been a lot of controversy about secret societies such as an Eastern Star group, the Illuminati, made up code language. I have never heard of this with these groups before and the police have been investigating this, so has Interpol around some program. There is controversy and rumors about government experiments that the RCMP, gang units, Interpol, etc are aware of and are investigating also. The justice department is aware of this, Court of Queen's Bench, provincial court etc. An UFO in unidentified. It is no longer a UFO if such has been identified in the bounds of the law, with new legal definitions for safety. The RCMP, the gang units, and Interpol are dealing with a cease fire program around this, that also address public health as well as public safety. As a victim in the legal system I started I was a child once myself and grandma's house is what I wanted to see with Constable Southerland. - MUFON
Exorcism Results in House Burning Down
In a rather bizarre sequence of events, a woman in Louisiana, USA, ended up burning down her house after she set her sofa on fire, believing that it was haunted by the Devil. The woman, identified as 53-year-old JoLynn Winn decided to perform an exorcism on her couch as she was convinced that the devil resided in her piece of furniture, The Sun reported.
The incident is said to have taken place on August 11 at Arnold Road in Louisiana, as per the report. Firefighters were called on the scene after reports of a trailer house on fire, where they found Winn suffering due to smoke inhalation. The Fire Marshal later arrested the 53-year-old when it was discovered that it was she who had started the fire. Read more at Louisiana: Woman performs exorcism on sofa 'possessed by Devil'; ends up burning down her house
Big Cat Photographed in PA
CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. -- The sighting of a big cat over the weekend in Lackawanna County has caused a debate over what was lurking in the Dodge family's backyard.
That large cat was spotted in Clarks Summit and then it was gone.
But once WNEP's Kurt Aaron posted the photo to Facebook, people started guessing at what the animal was. Was it a bobcat or something else?
Nick Dodge and his family are used to seeing foxes, but what they saw over the weekend was rather unusual. The family's surveillance cameras caught a large cat of some sort outside the fence late Saturday afternoon.
"When I first saw it, I was like, 'Wait, is that a mountain lion? No, they don't live around here.' Then I saw and was like, 'It could be a bobcat, possibly mountain lion,' " Nick Dodge said. Read more at What is This Big Cat Caught on Camera?
Facebook event announcement: Dr. Raymond Keller - UFO Researcher and Author - Arcane Radio
