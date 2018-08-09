Daily 2 Cents: Seven Pregnant Cows Mutilated -- Phantom Home Intruder -- NASA Astronaut...'alien-like, organic object'

“I've got an interesting story. My ex-wife used to dabble with Ouija boards. We were horsing around with it one night and the following weekend, I'd gone out fishing with a friend of mine and came back later that evening and we watched TV for awhile and then we went to bed. It was about 11:30 or 12:00 o'clock at night and the back door of the house and the front door of the house were in line with each other and our bedroom was at the other end of the house. I was just dozing off and I swore I heard the back door open and somebody entered, then closed the door and walked through my kitchen. I went to my dresser drawer and I grabbed my 9 millimetre. I took it out and I'm standing in my hallway thinking, 'God, help, I don't want to have to do this.' I got locked and loaded and I swung out into the hall and there was just enough residual light in the living-room that I could see the silhouette of this individual, about 6'3, a bit of a stocky person. I uttered some expletives, told him to freeze right where he was or I was gonna dump him. You remember the old window shades where you pull them down, and let them go up... they go 'shoop' and they go up and they spin around? Yeah, well, that's exactly what happened to this fellow. He went straight up, just like the old window shades. He just went straight up and vanished. And that was a very puckering experience, if you know what I mean. I'll never forget it. We had other interesting happens in that house too. We had clocks that mysteriously would just side off the shelf and drop on the floor for no reason at all.”

Join me as I welcome psychic, rescue medium and author Amy Major to Arcane Radio. Amy has been a successful medium and healer in the New England area for 17 years, conducting many spirit investigations and rescues. Always interested in her development, Amy has studied under some of the best mediums in the area as well as specialized schools focusing on psychic and mediumship abilities. Amy is a spiritualist and active member of the Church of Spiritual Life in Derry, NH for over 12 years, where she provides mediumship and gallery readings. Her first book, "Toward the Light: Rescuing Spirits, Trapped Souls, and Earthbound Ghosts" has gained popularity throughout the spiritual and paranormal communities. Her newest book is "Light the Way: A Guide to Becoming a Rescue Medium." Amy's website can be found at www.amymajor.com. This should be a very informative show! Join us this Friday, August 10th at 9PM ET / 6PM PT on ParanormalKing.com - Meet us in the chat room...just click the banner or go to www.paranormal.olicentral.com

They were pregnant and died dead with precise cuts in their tongues and genitals. There were no traces of blood. "Veterinarians can not explain how to do something like that," said the producer.Disconcert, surprise and mystery. The small town of Colonia Durán, in the department of Santa Fe in San Javier, does not understand how seven pregnant cows woke up mutilated - with precise cuts and no trace of blood - on their tongues and genitals.Norberto Bieri is a producer in the area and is the victim of this event which he describes as inexplicable."Veterinarians have come from the place and nobody can tell me how or with what something can be done, that is, there is no scientific explanation, everything seems cut with a laser, there are no traces of blood, and there are no missing parts of the animal", said Bieri.********************A NASA astronaut has claimed he once saw an "alien-like, organic object" floating outside his space shuttle.Leland Melvin, 54, worked as an engineer on board Atlantis when he spotted the "translucent" item while orbiting Earth.He admits that NASA said the incident was just ice breaking away from the vessel.In a chat on Twitter with fans about his experiences in space he was asked if he had ever seen any aliens or UFOs.Melvin revealed that he had seen “something, organic, alien-like” in the payload bay of the shuttle when he was working with colleague Randy Bresnik.The astronaut said the object he saw was “translucent, curved, organic looking” – ending his tweet with an alien emoji.****************************************