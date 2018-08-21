Daily 2 Cents: 'Rougarou' in Arkansas? -- 'They wanted to mate with me...' -- 69 Major Quakes Hit 'Ring of Fire' in 2 Days

This happened when I was a small child, probably around 4 after I had experienced what I know now as a near death experience.



I was with my grandmother, who was very healthy (still is very healthy for a 70-year-old woman) for her age. We went trekking across our property with a picnic basket in tow, just looking to sit down with our dog and have a nice time. Normal grandparent stuff.



We ended up crossing the creek (it was dry at the time) to go to the back pasture. Nearby, probably... oh, 50 yards away, was our cedar tree. We had sat down and started eating when our dog started acting crazy. This dog, bless her soul, was an angel. Did not act like a dog most of the time. She never barked, never jumped, always acted polite. She went nuts, running in circles around us, growling and barking.



My grandmother got concerned so she put our picnic stuff back in the basket and tried to calm her down. I was sitting a few feet away, scared because my dog was growling.



I will admit my memory gets fuzzy around here, but I remember seeing a large gray creature step out of the creek/treeline we had previously walked through. My grandma scooped me up and booked it out of there, our dog running with us.



I am 90% sure she ran to the cedar tree. She always talks about it being her favorite tree, and about how protective it is. The tree was a lot closer than her house, that was roughly a half mile away at this point. I just know our dog calmed down and I was happier.



No, I don't live in the southwest, I live in the south central/east in Arkansas, close to Louisiana. So, I have no idea what it could be. - Katriana98

It was tall, I'm not gonna guess because I was so young and don't want to overshoot it. Gray-skinned, with skin that seemed too tight and stretched. A sharp pointed head, and I think there was some kind of.... antlers or horns on it.

