Daily 2 Cents: The Night Aunt Milly Died -- Fisherman Recalls 'Sea Monster' Encounter -- Saudi Arabia 'Crucified' Condemned Man

“I'm in my 50s and do not have many encounters. I'm not a ghost chaser and I'm not good at spinning yarns but I have had two experiences in my life that have convinced me that there are ghosts, hence, something after death. One has actually taken me 40 years to find out the truth about - my Aunt Milly.



When I was very young, my Aunt Milly and I had one of those special bonds. She doted on me and I loved her to death. She would always bring me Pop Tarts when she visited. When I was about seven she came to spend the night at our house as she often did. I went to bed and then in the early AM hours, I woke up to hear my aunt crying and I figured out she was feeling sick. Then I heard the ambulance arrive and the paramedics coming in the house to help her. I heard them climb the stairs to go to her room. When they arrived, her crying became worse and I could hear the terror in her voice. It was tearing at my heart to hear her fear. She kept talking to my father saying, 'Please, Bobby! I don't want to go! Don't let them take me!' It was just heart-wrenching. I can still hear that fearful crying to this day. I guess you could say it was haunting me my entire life. Well when I got up in the morning, my parents told me she had died.



Over the years I never talked about that night with my parents as it was so upsetting to me. Finally, 40 years later my mother and I were talking about Aunt Milly. I finally told her I was awake when she got sick and heard her cries and fear. My mother then told me that it wasn't possible, that she had actually died in her sleep and was dead long before the ambulance arrived to take her away. How had I heard her cries and fear if she was already dead? Why did no one else hear it? It took me 40 years to realize that I'd heard her from wherever comes next.”

Join me as I welcome psychic, rescue medium and author Amy Major to Arcane Radio. Amy has been a successful medium and healer in the New England area for 17 years, conducting many spirit investigations and rescues. Always interested in her development, Amy has studied under some of the best mediums in the area as well as specialized schools focusing on psychic and mediumship abilities. Amy is a spiritualist and active member of the Church of Spiritual Life in Derry, NH for over 12 years, where she provides mediumship and gallery readings. Her first book, "Toward the Light: Rescuing Spirits, Trapped Souls, and Earthbound Ghosts" has gained popularity throughout the spiritual and paranormal communities. Her newest book is "Light the Way: A Guide to Becoming a Rescue Medium." Amy's website can be found at www.amymajor.com. This should be a very informative show! Join us this Friday, August 10th at 9PM ET / 6PM PT on ParanormalKing.com - Meet us in the chat room...just click the banner or go to www.paranormal.olicentral.com

