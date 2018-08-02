Daily 2 Cents: My Guardian Angel -- Art Bell Died of an Accidental Overdose -- Terror at PA Amusement Park

"This happened to me a few days ago...and also several years ago. I was in a terribly stupid car accident. I totaled my car. As luck would have it, my oldest didn't go through the windshield window. He was buckled. We were fighting. Just dumb stuff looking back on it but after coming off a few months of heavy stress, it seemed important. It was bad. Anyhow, it was bad. No one was hurt too badly. 911 was called. A few people came to see if we were okay. And then I felt a hand on my shoulder. 'Hey, it's all going to be okay. Help is coming. You're gonna be alright.'



It was an old guy; scraggly, unkempt, no shoes. He disappeared as the emergency people got there within seconds of this man's arrival. My oldest remembers him. The other two in the car don't. Twenty years ago I was in a head-on accident on a busy street. I kid you not, this guy came up to me and did the same thing. He said the same thing. It was the same guy. Everything was fine then, as well, eventually. It actually changed my entire life that day. It got me to a place I belonged. I think this was just a huge reminder to step back, take breath, love those you have and all around me. Life is way too short. If I could thank this man, I would a thousand-fold.”

Join me as I welcome Pennsylvania Bigfoot & crypto investigator Eric Altman to Arcane Radio. Eric is a longtime Bigfoot and anomalies investigator in Pennsylvania. He is a friend and protege of PA UFO and anomalies researcher Stan Gordon, and has worked with many other Bigfoot researchers throughout North America. He is also one of the original founders of Beyond the Edge Radio. Eric is the organizer of the 2019 Pennsylvania Bigfoot Camping Adventure which will once again take place at Benner's Meadow Run in Fayette County, PA. This will be the 3rd installment of this popular 3-day event...bringing together an impressive group of well-known paranormal and cryptid researchers, investigators and media personalities. The website can be found at www.pabigfootcampingadventure.com. This should be a very entertaining show! Join us this Friday, August 3rd at 9PM ET / 6PM PT on ParanormalKing.com - Meet us in the chat room...just click the banner or go to www.paranormal.olicentral.com

Become a 'Arcane Radio' Patron for only $1 per month!

https://patron.podbean.com/ArcaneRadio



Each $1+ donation gives that Patron:



- a 'thank you' mention on Arcane Radio, and a 'thank you' post on the 'Phantoms & Monsters' blog and on all of our social media (Facebook, Twitter, Tumbler, Google+)



- a digital copy of 'Mothman Dynasty: Chicago's Winged Humanoid.' When you become a patron, forward your email address to me at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com and I will email a copy to you.



- an entry into the monthly drawing to receive a free signed copy of my most recent paperback title. The winner's Podbean ID will be announced on this site, the blog and on my social media. Simply forward your mailing address to me at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com and I will send a copy to you.



Thanks! Lon

This newsletter is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License.



Disclaimer:



The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.



Fair Use Notice:



This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.



You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.



Please Note:



On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute) NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters.



© 2005-2018 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved

**********Longtime Pahrump radio personality Art Bell died of an accidental overdose from a cocktail of prescription drugs, the Clark County coroner’s office said Wednesday.Bell died April 13 in a bedroom of his Pahrump home at age 72. The coroner’s office determined he had four prescription medications in his system: the opioid oxycodone, the analgesic hydrocodone, diazepam, often marketed as Valium, and carisoprodol, a muscle-relaxant. Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and hypertension contributed to his death, the coroner’s office said.The drugs that killed Bell were lawfully prescribed to him, the Nye County Sheriff’s Office said in a video posted to Facebook.Bell was known as the late-night host, engineer and producer of the show “Coast to Coast AM.” He specialized in talking about all things weird, including UFOs, alien abductions and crop circles, on his nationally syndicated show to as many as 15 million people nightly. After retiring from hosting full time in 2003, he started his own satellite radio show from his home.**********PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — When helicopters buzzed PNC Park Tuesday night, Chuck Davidson of Chicago was by the left field foul pole.“We thought it was Vietnam or MASH or something. That’s what it sounded like to me,” Davidson told KDKA political editor Jon Delano. He was hardly alone.“There was a bunch of them,” said Al Caldwell of Columbus.Delano: “Where did you hear them?”Caldwell: “At the William Penn. They were flying around the rooms and such. You could hear them running around through there.”**********Several people spending the day at Kennywood were shaken up Wednesday afternoon when the park’s popular Pirate ship ride malfunctioned and crews were unable to stop it for about 10 minutes.No injuries were reported, but several of the riders became nauseous.The giant ship swings back and forth like a pendulum, but officials say the malfunction caused the brakes to fail.Kennywood has now shut down the Pirate ship’s operations, but many riders say they’ll never get on the ride again.“I was terrified. My kids are crying. There was people behind us panicking. There was a guy in front of us, he was ready to get sick,” said one rider who did not want to be identified.****************************************