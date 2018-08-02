Daily 2 Cents: My Guardian Angel -- Art Bell Died of an Accidental Overdose -- Terror at PA Amusement Park

My Guardian Angel
Jackie wrote in to tell of her encounter:
"This happened to me a few days ago...and also several years ago. I was in a terribly stupid car accident. I totaled my car. As luck would have it, my oldest didn't go through the windshield window. He was buckled. We were fighting. Just dumb stuff looking back on it but after coming off a few months of heavy stress, it seemed important. It was bad. Anyhow, it was bad. No one was hurt too badly. 911 was called. A few people came to see if we were okay. And then I felt a hand on my shoulder. 'Hey, it's all going to be okay. Help is coming. You're gonna be alright.'
It was an old guy; scraggly, unkempt, no shoes. He disappeared as the emergency people got there within seconds of this man's arrival. My oldest remembers him. The other two in the car don't. Twenty years ago I was in a head-on accident on a busy street. I kid you not, this guy came up to me and did the same thing. He said the same thing. It was the same guy. Everything was fine then, as well, eventually. It actually changed my entire life that day. It got me to a place I belonged. I think this was just a huge reminder to step back, take breath, love those you have and all around me. Life is way too short. If I could thank this man, I would a thousand-fold.”
Source: Darkness Radio - November 7, 2016
Art Bell Died of an Accidental Overdose
Longtime Pahrump radio personality Art Bell died of an accidental overdose from a cocktail of prescription drugs, the Clark County coroner’s office said Wednesday.
Bell died April 13 in a bedroom of his Pahrump home at age 72. The coroner’s office determined he had four prescription medications in his system: the opioid oxycodone, the analgesic hydrocodone, diazepam, often marketed as Valium, and carisoprodol, a muscle-relaxant. Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and hypertension contributed to his death, the coroner’s office said.
The drugs that killed Bell were lawfully prescribed to him, the Nye County Sheriff’s Office said in a video posted to Facebook.
Bell was known as the late-night host, engineer and producer of the show “Coast to Coast AM.” He specialized in talking about all things weird, including UFOs, alien abductions and crop circles, on his nationally syndicated show to as many as 15 million people nightly. After retiring from hosting full time in 2003, he started his own satellite radio show from his home. Read more at Radio host Art Bell died of accidental drug overdose
Military Choppers Buzz Pittsburgh For Days
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — When helicopters buzzed PNC Park Tuesday night, Chuck Davidson of Chicago was by the left field foul pole.
“We thought it was Vietnam or MASH or something. That’s what it sounded like to me,” Davidson told KDKA political editor Jon Delano. He was hardly alone.
“There was a bunch of them,” said Al Caldwell of Columbus.
Delano: “Where did you hear them?”
Caldwell: “At the William Penn. They were flying around the rooms and such. You could hear them running around through there.” Read more at Public Safety Director: Military Choppers Part Of Law Enforcement Tactical Training
Several people spending the day at Kennywood were shaken up Wednesday afternoon when the park’s popular Pirate ship ride malfunctioned and crews were unable to stop it for about 10 minutes.
No injuries were reported, but several of the riders became nauseous.
The giant ship swings back and forth like a pendulum, but officials say the malfunction caused the brakes to fail.
Kennywood has now shut down the Pirate ship’s operations, but many riders say they’ll never get on the ride again.
“I was terrified. My kids are crying. There was people behind us panicking. There was a guy in front of us, he was ready to get sick,” said one rider who did not want to be identified. Read more at Kennywood Pirate Ship Ride Malfunction Leaves Riders Frightened And Sickened
