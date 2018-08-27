Daily 2 Cents: 'I've been here before' -- Lost Time and Physical Anomalies -- Giant Squid Washes Ashore in NZ

“I've got a story for you and I don't know what it is. Time travel, space travel, I don't know. My friend lives 400 miles away from me. She's a girl but it's nothing romantic. I was at home and I had a couple of glasses of wine and I fell asleep on my couch watching a football game, a college football game. So I wake up at 2:30 because the dog jumped on me and wanted to go outside and do her business. So I did that and then I went to bed. I get a phone call about 7 o'clock in the morning from my friend Rhonda and she says to me, 'Why did you leave without telling me you were going?' And I said, 'What are you talking about?' And she says, 'You were here last night, remember?' And I said, 'What?' She said, 'I was sitting in my kitchen crying because her and her boyfriend,' she told me, 'had broken up. And you had spent the night comforting me.' I said, 'Rhonda, I'm at home. I'm 400 miles away.' She said, 'No, no, no, you're pulling my leg.' She said, 'Now I'm mad at you, you're telling me you don't believe me and you were here.'



Anyway, she moved back to my home city and, get this, I walk into her house to help her move and pack and everything. And when I stepped into her house, I'd never been there before, it was like, Oh my god, I've been here before and every hair on my body, it was like somebody dumped cold water on me. I looked and I was like, I've been here before. And get this, she even said to me, 'Don't you remember that at about 2:30, you had to take Jesse out for her to pee.' So I don't know what that... Was it a ghost story or time travel? And Rhonda and I have talked about it ever since and it's like we can't talk about it because it both sends shivers up our spine.”

Join me as I welcome UFO researcher and author Dr. Raymond Keller to Arcane Radio. Ray is a retired history professor, who has lived and worked in 44 different countries and has been writing about UFOs and paranormal activity since 1967. He was the founder and director of the Outer Space International Research and Investigations Society (OSIRIS). He has written several books, including his Venus Rising Trilogy with the titles 'Venus Rising: A Concise History of the Second Planet', 'Final Countdown: Rockets to Venus' and 'Cosmic Ray's Excellent Venus Adventure.' Ray is a popular guest on Arcane Radio. This should be a very informative show! Join us this Friday, August 31st at 9PM ET / 6PM PT on ParanormalKing.com - Meet us in the chat room...just click the banner or go to www.paranormal.olicentral.com

A big 'thanks' to thomasmihok, my most recent Arcane Radio patron!

Listen to our podcast at Arcane Radio on Stitcher - iOS, Android and the Webplayer. You can also listen to the podcast at Arcane Radio on Podbean. Please consider becoming an Arcane Radio patron. Thanks...Lon

Your help is truly appreciated. Thanks...Lon

This newsletter is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License.



Disclaimer:



The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.



Fair Use Notice:



This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.



You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.



Please Note:



On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute) NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters.



© 2005-2018 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved

**********We were driving to my mother's house and the small bridge on RT 313 was closed so we turned left and went through the town of Federalsburg. We then turned right trying to find a detour. I had just mentioned how good of time we were making because I looked at the clock it was 8:00. We came upon a very dark wooded area in the road. My mom said 'wow, that is really dark.' That is the last thing either of us remember. Then next thing we knew we looked at the clock, it was 8:30. It literally felt like seconds before it was 8:00! My 21-month-old daughter had been fussy right before the woods, but was now very quiet. The dogs had been panting but were now still and quiet. Everything was eerily quiet! We felt very disoriented and realized we were miles from where we originally were and in the totally wrong direction. Based on my memory and my good sense of direction, and my mother's knowledge of the area it made no sense to be where we were. I then noticed a burning bump in the back of my head behind my right ear. My mother felt very numb and extremely disoriented. We both felt as though we had a sunburn, a hot, tight feeling on our faces. She then noticed a bump in her head in the SAME spot. They looked like fresh needle marks. We drove to my mother's house in Seaford in shock and disbelief of what just happened.Since being home we have experienced headaches, neck aches, and feeling shaky. However, the swelling behind the ear has gone down on both of us. I was unable to find a mark on my daughter. We are upstanding citizens and this is NOT a hoax! Something very strange happened to us tonight, something we will never forget. We are thankful we had each other to share our experience with because it defies logic. -**********Three brothers were searching the Wellington coastline for somewhere to dive this morning when they came across a monster squid washed up on a beach.Daniel, Jack and Matthew Aplin were driving along the track near Red Rocks on Wellington's south coast when they spotted it."My brother said 'what's that over there?' and pointed it out," Daniel Aplin said. "It was right next to the track so we pulled over and we were like: 'It's a big squid'."****************************************