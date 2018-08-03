Daily 2 Cents: Humanoid Appears to Stalk Moose -- Invasion of Voracious Lizards in U.S. South -- Remember the Montauk Monster?

Humanoid Appears to Stalk Moose
Alien enthusiasts are all in a state of frenzy as conspiracy theory YouTube channel 'Mavi777' has released an eerie video which shows a strange creature walking in the Canadian woods. The YouTube channel reveals that the spooky clip was shot on July 29, 2018, by a local resident.
Video can be found at Mysterious creature maybe a alien in the woods in Canada! July 29,2018
"I was filming a moose on a roadside in Gaspesia, Qc, Canada. Looking at the video I saw this strange shape at the back left. Can someone tell me what it is?" said the eyewitness who captured the video, Mavi777 wrote in the video description.
At the first glance, the strange creature spotted in the video seems very similar to the alien beings we have seen in movies like 'Mars attack'. The alleged alien tried to hide in the woods after noticing that a camera spotlight is on it. There was also a moose standing nearby, and the alien being seems to be trying to attack it, once it gets a chance. Read more at Mysterious alien humanoid spotted in Canadian woods sparks government coverup row
NOTE: There have been an increased number of humanoid sightings reported in Quebec and Ontario during the past year. Lon
Invasion of Voracious Lizards in U.S. South
A group of South American lizards that can grow up to four feet long (1.2 meters) has established a home in the Florida wild after being brought to the United States as pets, and the reptiles could begin a voracious march across the U.S. South, according to a new study.
Tegu lizards, which currently live in two large colonies in Florida, could expand into an area from the Carolinas to Central Texas, according to the scientific report published in July on the website for the journal Nature.
“They are voracious, omnivorous predatory lizards that can live in a variety of habitats, but we can’t know what is going to happen or how intense this invasion is going to become until the effects are upon us,” said Lee Fitzgerald, a professor at Texas A&M University and curator of its Biodiversity Research and Teaching Collections. Read more at Invasion of big, voracious lizards threatens U.S. South: study
Remember the Montauk Monster?
The Montauk Monster began its reign of terror in July 2008, when the ghastly creature washed up on the shore of Ditch Plains, a popular surfing beach on the Montauk peninsula.
Three young women claimed to have first spotted the beast at the tail end of New York’s Long Island, and snapped a photo of the bloated, bruised carcass that appeared to have been scorched by the sun. Or maybe it was fire. The photo would would soon fascinate and revolt the millions who laid their unfortunate eyes upon it, after Gawker published the image in an 87-word blog post that set that internet ablaze.
Was it a pitbull mercilessly defeated in an illicit dogfight? An escaped mutant from a mysterious animal disease research center on nearby Plum Island? A raccoon robbed of its fur in a postmortem tumble through the sea? A turtle without its shell? But turtles don’t have teeth, and dogs don’t have dinosaur beaks. All anyone could agree on was that they had never seen anything like the Montauk Monster before. Read more at 10 Years Later The Montauk Monster Is Still a Weird, Gross, Dark Mystery
