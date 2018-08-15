Daily 2 Cents: Huge Manta Ray-Shaped UFO in Quebec -- 'Smart Bug' Attacks - Black Triangle Seen Before Pascagoula Abductions

Join me as I welcome crypto researcher and investigator Jack Cary to Arcane Radio. Jack is the founder and current director at the Paranormal Intelligence Agency and a protege of the late JC Johnson at Crypto Four Corners, where he continues as a researcher. After many years of investigating crypto-creatures and paranormal phenomena in North America he has accumulated mounds of evidence that may prove the existence of strange creatures. His research lends credence to the notion that inter-dimensional doorways intermittently open, permitting the unintentional transference of a person, or being, across parallel realities and time.This should be a very informative show! Join us this Friday, August 17th at 9PM ET / 6PM PT on ParanormalKing.com - Meet us in the chat room...just click the banner or go to www.paranormal.olicentral.com

Madeleine and me (André) were driving on Hwy 10, going south. At kilometer 40 close to Farnham and the military base, less than 1000 ft on the right side of the road, in a field, we saw a very big object hovering very very slowly. The shape of it remains me a Manta Ray (the fish). I cannot tell the length of the object but it was wide (including the wings) like the wingspan of a 737. Under we can see a turbine engine running slowly time clockwise. The shape of the wings were tapered, not large and had position lights like the planes. The color was metallic grey. In the front of it, I saw few windows like a plane cockpit. We think the object was analyzing the soil. Less than a second, the object was gone, flying away at a very high speed. Madeleine and me had cameras on the dash but we didn’t have the time to take a picture.Note: André is an active private pilot.My friend André was very impressed by the sighting. -**********“In 1973 while fishing in the Gulf off the coast of Alabama heard a low rumbling sound in the absolute quiet of the night. It was 1am and slick calm. There was no moon light but the sky was clear and the stars bright. I scanned the water and horizon and saw nothing for miles then I looked up and saw a black triangle going overhead. No feature were visible in fact all I could see was a triangular patch of sky absent any stars slowly moving to the west. I couldn't judge it's altitude but it was very high and if it was flying at the same altitude as jet aircraft it would've been at least 10 times larger than an airliner. Later that week some fishermen in Pascagoula, Ms. claimed to have been abducted as they fished from beach near Ingal's Shipyard a large naval contractor that builds nuclear powered warships. In the following weeks multiple sighting were reported all along the Gulf Coast. That's my UFO story." - Toggle of Baelgun**********Witness called into MUFON HQ and this report was filled and filed by L. Flechtner on August 14, 2018 with witness on the phone:Flint, MI - 2016-10-10: This has been going on for two years and started in the winter when my wife and I lived in the Grandiose Estates. We have since moved because many people were getting sick and dying.We are being attacked at night by "smart bugs". They bore into us everywhere and leave a hole with a scab on it like it was cauterized.The first time I noticed something was wrong was when I felt something on my arm and saw a worm type creature hanging off my arm, before I could grab it it went under my skin. We have been to a doctor and they don't know what's doing it. The doctor gave us antibiotics but it made no difference.One night I woke up and saw an entity which was taller than me dematerialized right in front of me. It was about 7 feet tall and whitish in color. Right now I have one in my brain near the frontal cortex. The smart bugs manipulate our bodies and go to our weakest points to make us sick. They don't seem to be biological.They have no color, no smell, leave no taste in our mouths. But I suffer headaches ever since the one has entered my brain. We don't know what to do anymore.**********I was traveling northbound on I-45 in Texas, just north of Corsicana. I saw a person walking on the shoulder of the road. From a distance it looked like a hitchhiker wearing a tan backpack. As I got closer, I noticed it was actually a brown 1/2 length cape with red designs on it. It turned to look back right as I passed it. It was a woman, completely shaved head that was shiny and tan like it’s always been shaved. She had very dark eyes and bushy eyebrows. Her clothes were strange looking, they were also long pants and sleeves in Texas during the summer. Right after I passed, I looked in my mirror because it was such a strange individual, but she was gone. Completely disappeared within a second or two on a busy interstate. -****************************************