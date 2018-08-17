Daily 2 Cents: Hatman Played With My Toys -- Russian Space Weapon? -- Cape Cod 'Summer of Sharks'

“This is a story that happened to me a long time ago. I could not have been older than 10 as I'm in my 30s now. That probably now was around the late '90s. When I was a young boy, my bed was in the opposite corner of the room, facing the doorway. In front of my bed was a carpet with a road and a little township printed upon it. I used to drive little toy cars around on it.



I recall waking up that night to an eerie feeling, noises coming from next to my bed, scratches, scurrying, squeaking of toy wheels. I sat up straight, trying to get my bearings and stared into the dark, at the carpet. I swear I could see my cars move on their own. Flabbergasted, I sat there thinking, this couldn't be true but there they were, moving back and forth over the roads. I slowly looked up at the doorway which was open for some reason. I never sleep with the door open as my door is directly in front of a staircase and I didn't like looking down that staircase. For some inexplicable reason, I noticed that the dim light coming from the front door downstairs was blocked. Part of the doorway was darker. I could make out a silhouette of a person wearing a long coat and a large brim hat. The very second I realized what I was looking at, I was overcome with terror and screamed at the top of my lungs: 'Mom, Dad, wake up!' as I backed up in the corner facing the doorway.



Seconds later, my parents light came on and they opened the door. As my parent's light filled the hallway, the silhouette dissipated and nothing was left. I sat there terrified with my toy cars scattered across the carpet. My mother asked what was wrong and why was I screaming. I didn't know what to say. I pointed at my cars and told her that they were moving on their own and that a man was standing in my doorway. She soothed me and calmed me back down to a state where I was able to sleep again. I agreed that she could not stay with me all night and let her go back to her own room.



When she got back into bed with my father, I overheard her asking if he recalled my door being open when they went to bed. They both agreed that it was closed and they mumbled about it for awhile. I slowly fell asleep after an hour or so of listening to them mumbling. This occurrence has stayed with me the rest of my life. I believe now that I experienced the Hatman phenomenon.”

