Daily 2 Cents: The Grinning Woman -- New Mineral Discovered in Meteorite -- Can the Great Pyramid Collect Energy?

Join me as I welcome Pennsylvania Bigfoot & crypto investigator Eric Altman to Arcane Radio. Eric is a longtime Bigfoot and anomalies investigator in Pennsylvania. He is a friend and protege of PA UFO and anomalies researcher Stan Gordon, and has worked with many other Bigfoot researchers throughout North America. He is also one of the original founders of Beyond the Edge Radio. Eric is the organizer of the 2019 Pennsylvania Bigfoot Camping Adventure which will once again take place at Benner's Meadow Run in Fayette County, PA. This will be the 3rd installment of this popular 3-day event...bringing together an impressive group of well-known paranormal and cryptid researchers, investigators and media personalities. The website can be found at www.pabigfootcampingadventure.com. This should be a very entertaining show! Join us this Friday, August 3rd at 9PM ET / 6PM PT on ParanormalKing.com - Meet us in the chat room...just click the banner or go to www.paranormal.olicentral.com

“An incident happened to a friend and I back in probably 1977. As teenagers, we were out late at night driving around. We decided to head back towards town as it was 2 a.m. and we'd decided to call it a night. Coming up Country Club Rd. (a county road that consisted of rolling hills) we saw someone in the headlights walking along the side of the road towards us on the passenger side of the car. I slowed a bit, and my friend and I could both tell the person was female. The startling part was the unusually large grin she had on her face. We only saw her face briefly, then we were past. I turned the car around as my friend and I described to each other what we had seen. I drove along the road, but she was gone. There were fallow fields on both sides of the roads, so nowhere to hide, unless she were lying in the ditch, which seemed unlikely. I've related this story to very few people over the years.” - Tim Whitcher**********An iron meteorite that was found in 2016 in Buryatia, southern Russia, provided the keys for the discovery of a new mineral called ‘uakitite,’ which is associated with sulfides, schreibersite and magnetite.The discovery was made by researchers from the Ural Federal University, Novosibirsk State University and the Geological Institute at the Siberian Branch of the Russian Academy of Science.Given that the fragments found in the meteorite were extremely small, the scientists decided to obtain data on its crystal structure by using electron diffraction instead of a traditional X-ray analysis.**********July has been one for extreme heat around the world, but every locale pales in comparison to what’s going on at Death Valley in California. Already one of the hottest places on the Earth, the heat has gone into overdrive this July. Death Valley is in line to set a record for the hottest month ever recorded on Earth.Through the first 30 days of July, the average temperature there has been 108 degrees Fahrenheit. The forecast on Tuesday—the last day of the month—calls for a high of 120 degrees Fahrenheit and a low of 92 degrees Fahrenheit. If that holds, Death Valley will end July with an average temperature of 107.94 degrees Fahrenheit and a place in the history books for the hottest month reliably recorded anywhere (pending official review of course). It will take the spot of... Death Valley, which set the record last year with a July average of 107.4 degrees Fahrenheit.**********The Great Pyramid of Giza can collect and concentrate electromagnetic energy in its chambers and at its base, scientists have discovered.The 139m (456ft) construction was built by the ancient Egyptians more than 4,500 years ago and is the oldest of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World.Experts are still working to solve the mysteries of the pyramid, which is believed to have been built as a tomb for the pharaoh Khufu, also known as Cheops.Its ability to concentrate electric and magnetic energy was discovered by a team of researchers led by scientists from ITMO University in the Russian city of St Petersburg.****************************************