Daily 2 Cents: Granny in the China Cabinet -- 10 Ft. Tall Black Entity on Highway -- The Undead 'Throwing Stones'

Join me as I welcome crypto researcher and investigator Jack Cary to Arcane Radio. Jack is the founder and current director at the Paranormal Intelligence Agency and a protege of the late JC Johnson at Crypto Four Corners, where he continues as a researcher. After many years of investigating crypto-creatures and paranormal phenomena in North America he has accumulated mounds of evidence that may prove the existence of strange creatures. His research lends credence to the notion that inter-dimensional doorways intermittently open, permitting the unintentional transference of a person, or being, across parallel realities and time.This should be a very informative show! Join us this Friday, August 17th at 9PM ET / 6PM PT on ParanormalKing.com - Meet us in the chat room...just click the banner or go to www.paranormal.olicentral.com

Your help is truly appreciated. Thanks...Lon

“I spent the month of September in Ottawa, Ontario at my close friend's home. I used to live on a farm with them seven years ago. I was a caregiver to their 92-year-old grandmother. She suffered from dementia. Sometimes she was lucid and would tell me stories of her life but most of the time she just wasn't there. She'd come out of her room sometimes saying she wanted the strawberry jam she made in the summer probably 50 years ago. She would attempt to go down the cellar stairs to the cold room to get the jam and we would stop her gently and guide her back to her room. She was persistent about that jam and one night she managed to get to the stairs before anyone noticed. She fell to the bottom and broke most of the bones in her frail old body. She passed away in her grandson's arms. She said she was going to get the jam and smiled, and then she was gone.My friends have her ashes in their new home in the city. They're kept in an antique China cabinet in the dining room. The China cabinet contains curios that belonged to granny. Well, one night I was sitting, surfing the laptop computer at the end of the dining room table with my back to the cabinet and I heard a loud sound like someone clanking two wineglasses together. It came from the cabinet. I was all alone in that house. I think it was grandma saying hello to me. It freaked me the hell out. My friends came home and I told them about the sound and they said it happens to them too. She is there with them in that house.”**********Pulled off exit 20 southbound, our car came to a stop. I was driving my fiance was in the passenger seat. Put left blinker on and looked both ways. As I looked to my right I saw a tall slender figure all black with stick like features. No detailed features...the entity was about 30 to 50 feet away and in the middle of the road. It appeared to be about 10 feet tall. As we began to turn my fiance did a double take and saw it as well. I asked her what she saw...she explained exactly what I saw. By this point we had made the left turn, we decided to turn around. We drove back and there was nothing there. We both felt like we were being observed. This event happened at 12:15 AM -**********A state of emergency has been declared in Florida as the worst red tide in a decade blackens the ocean water, killing dolphins, sea turtles and fish at a relentless pace.More than 100 tons of dead sea creatures have been shoveled up from smelly, deserted beaches in tourist areas along Florida's southwest coast this month alone.In just the past week, 12 dolphins washed ashore dead in Sarasota County, typically the toll seen in an entire year."It is physically and mentally exhausting," said Gretchen Lovewell, who is in charge of a skeleton crew at Mote Marine Laboratory that collects dead or distressed sea turtles and marine mammals.She and two colleagues "have been literally working around the clock," Lovewell added.**********The locals of Sohatu commune (Calarasi County) are terrified. People say that for more than a week, I can not sleep because of the undead. They turned to the authorities, the mayor and the local policemen, but nobody can do anything. Evening evening, after 22 o'clock until morning, invisible spirits throw stones in their homes. You get bored, go out with the children on the street, being afraid to stay in the houses."It starts at 11.30 at night and until 4 am does not leave us." He stoned all night, and I called the police, and in the presence of the police they stoned, and at 11.30 they heard the stones and the stones coming in. I do not know what to suspect I thought they were children, "people complained at Romania TV ."We run for seven days and we do not see anything When we are here, it takes us to the stones We move on to the other side and we can not see anything We all stay until 3 am and see nothing They just throw in us There are a few houses and stones, and there were two police officers with us, and they were still stoned, and they did not hit us, it was given only in the houses, "a local man said, who ran in vain from one side of the village, can see who throws stones.****************************************