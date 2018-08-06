Daily 2 Cents: Dream...or Actual Alien Encounter? -- North Korea's 'Clone Army' -- USS Lexington Ghosts?

Join me as I welcome psychic, rescue medium and author Amy Major to Arcane Radio. Amy has been a successful medium and healer in the New England area for 17 years, conducting many spirit investigations and rescues. Always interested in her development, Amy has studied under some of the best mediums in the area as well as specialized schools focusing on psychic and mediumship abilities. Amy is a spiritualist and active member of the Church of Spiritual Life in Derry, NH for over 12 years, where she provides mediumship and gallery readings. Her first book, "Toward the Light: Rescuing Spirits, Trapped Souls, and Earthbound Ghosts" has gained popularity throughout the spiritual and paranormal communities. Her newest book is "Light the Way: A Guide to Becoming a Rescue Medium." Amy's website can be found at www.amymajor.com. This should be a very informative show! Join us this Friday, August 10th at 9PM ET / 6PM PT on ParanormalKing.com - Meet us in the chat room...just click the banner or go to www.paranormal.olicentral.com

I was asleep one night during December of 2012. I had been experiencing a deep fascination with UFO phenomena, questioning of reality, and a deep spiritual awakening. I felt as if I had had similar experiences in my youth of what I'm about to describe but could never really remember details as I do with this episode. Keep in mind I'm a mother and a professional and do not want to be deemed as crazy. I have only shared this info with my husband right after it happened.I felt as if I was dreaming and I was back in my childhood home, several miles from where I actually was. In the dream I woke up and wandered outside as if I was being called to do so. I was then in my former neighbor's front yard. There was a silver disk with 3 very beautiful human-like beings. One "felt" male and the other two "felt" female. This was a sort of telepathic feeling I just sensed who they were and they felt familiar to me almost like meeting long lost relatives. They emanated and incredible feeling of peace, love and other things that I just cannot put into words. They ushered me into the craft. We ascended straight up. I don't really know what was going on outside the craft although it did not ascend by any means we know of today. The craft itself was operated by one of the female beings. The craft seemed to "know" her. The male and other female sat on either side of me. We had a deep conversation about life existence and our purpose here on Earth.We then arrived wherever where. I have no idea where. it again just felt familiar. we exited the craft and we were inside of a building. There were many more beings of the same type. The area was large very beautiful and bright, there was an enormous sitting area where we continued to discuss very deep subject matter. The other entities were also communicating it was like a council or a meeting. I felt such an incredible amount of love that I did not want to leave. Suddenly they told that I had to come back that I would be ok and "they" would always be with me. I suddenly woke up in my bed. I dismissed it as a lovely dream.A couple days later while checking my mail box I noticed a circular pattern in the grass in my front yard. The grass was bent over much like you would see in a crop circle. I asked my husband what it was and he had no idea. Then I realized that the "dream" I had. Had actually occurred and the craft had landed in my front yard. I told my husband this and of course he dismissed it. We never talked about it again until recently it came up in conversation and I said what could have caused the indentation and I wished I had taken a picture to which he replied we should have had the soil sampled. He admitted that when I first showed him the first thought he had was UFO and then after telling him the story he was so internally shaken up he couldn't think about it. -**********Dictator Kim Jong-Un wants to create an army of super soldiers who will obey his every command. Genetic scientists have spent billions on a secret cloning program started by Kim’s grandfather more than 30 years ago.Now intelligence experts believe the 35-year-old tyrant wants to create perfect copies of both his father Kim Jong-il, grandfather Kim II-Sung, the founder of the modern state, and other family members – which could include himself.MI6 believes the secretive Communist state has already cloned cats, dogs and horses – and has been experimenting on human embryos for at least 10 years.Senior spooks working alongside the US intelligence agency the CIA have uncovered information suggesting human cloning has taken place at two secret laboratories.**********Terry Egan, his wife and daughters were spending a nice day on the beach Sunday.Little did they know, they’d soon be in for an eerie sight.A while after getting in the ocean to cool off, Egan said his wife Jennifer felt something bump against her leg. Soon after, Egan felt two points on his forearm and experienced a sensation as if fish were nipping at him.It wasn’t long before his daughters Shannon Hallstein and Taylor Egan had spotted the likely culprit.“I wasn’t looking, but by the time I turned whatever it was was gone,” said Egan, who lives in Myrtle Beach with his wife and has three daughters in college. “It was just moments after that that Shannon … and my daughter Taylor were both right there with us when they looked and saw a shark. They said it was definitely less than 10 feet away.”**********Visitors flock to the USS Lexington to get a look at the vintage WW2 ship and if you are lucky, you just may see more than you bargained for.“There a bunch of stories that we just can’t discredit,” said Paranormal Tour Guide, Bill Miller.The latest was a photo taken by a man visiting from Louisiana.In the photo you can clearly see a shadow of a man, but is it a real ghost?We contacted the man who took the photo, who swears it’s real, and that reflection or shadow is not of a man standing by the display. There was no one else around.“Nothing in the room! There is nothing that can make that reflection. I’m 5′ 3′ and 280 pounds. That’s defiantly not me in that reflection,” said Will Smith.****************************************