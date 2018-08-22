Daily 2 Cents: Bigfoot Hunter's Alien Experience -- Strange Debris Found at Dyatlov Pass -- Bigfoot 'Official Animal' of NC Town

“Yes, I have seen what I believe to be Greys and I've seen them on two different occasions. Once when I was a child. I had an experience one night. I was probably around 6 or 7 years old. I remember sitting up in the bed. You know, back there in those days, back when I was a kid, people didn't lock their doors, stuff like that. I kind of lived out in somewhat of a rural area and I remember the door coming open one night and this light coming through it. I mean just this bright, like a bluish-white light and I remember seeing this little person come walking in and he had this kind of leotard jumpsuit on and he came up and he sat down on the bed with me. And here I am, five or six years old, freaking out, you know. And I'm freaking out and I'm trying to scream but nothing is coming out. This creature, being, or whatever it was, just kind of sat there a minute, then it got up and walked into the kitchen. And my little curious ass went in there and there was nothing in there. So I kind of chalked it up to being some kind of childhood dream or hallucination or something like that.



It wasn't until I was an adult that I saw a similar being, almost in the same way. You know, I think I had just gotten married at that time back in like '96 or '97 and, you know, the thing came into my house in the same type of manner. So have I seen them? Well, if I haven't seen them then I've had some pretty damn vivid dreams of them. Now if you want to look at it from the perspective of, have I seen them while I was Bigfoot hunting? Well, I haven't seen a creature per se but I have seen some very very strange craft-like objects and funny glowing little lights and stuff going through the woods and stuff while I was Bigfooting. I don't know. Even now, I'm a tad bit unsure if what I seen was even real but I'm 99% sure that, yes, I have seen aliens.”

