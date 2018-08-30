Daily 2 Cents: 2nd Humanoid Sighting in Mount Vernon, Ohio -- Video of Alien? -- 'Kill Bigfoot' Debate

Join me as I welcome UFO researcher and author Dr. Raymond Keller to Arcane Radio. Ray is a retired history professor, who has lived and worked in 44 different countries and has been writing about UFOs and paranormal activity since 1967. He was the founder and director of the Outer Space International Research and Investigations Society (OSIRIS). He has written several books, including his Venus Rising Trilogy with the titles 'Venus Rising: A Concise History of the Second Planet', 'Final Countdown: Rockets to Venus' and 'Cosmic Ray's Excellent Venus Adventure.' Ray is a popular guest on Arcane Radio. This should be a very informative show! Join us this Friday, August 31st at 9PM ET / 6PM PT on ParanormalKing.com - Meet us in the chat room...just click the banner or go to www.paranormal.olicentral.com

