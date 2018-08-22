2018: Possible Bigfoot Activity in Pennsylvania

In January, large tracks were seen in the snow in Fayette County. In February, odd tracks were also reported in the snow in Armstrong County. Since May, there have been ongoing reports coming in from widespread locations of unusual sounds being reported from wooded areas. Some of the people who have heard these vocalizations are experienced outdoorsmen or hunters, and are quite familiar with the area wildlife noises. They are baffled by what they and their neighbors have been hearing.Reports of horrible screams that have massive volume, monkey sounds, and various other odd calls have been reported from various areas from the southwest section of the state. Local residents are independently reporting not only the odd vocalizations, but the sounds of breaking and falling trees, and in some cases the sound of what appears to be heavy bidpedal footsteps. At some locations animals seem frightened, and the local nature sounds suddenly just stop when these loud vocalizations are heard.In August, Eric Altman, Director of the Pennsylvania Cryptozoology Society and I, were investigating recent incidents deep in the woods at locations of Westmoreland and Armstrong counties, where residents had been reporting these activities. In Armstrong County some interesting tree damage was found on healthy trees, where limbs appeared twisted about 9 to 10 feet off the ground.At a heavily wooded location in Westmoreland County, where there has been a history of Bigfoot activity around the general area, a flattened area about 8 feet long, was discovered by the property owner. This did not look like a deer bedding area or related to weather damage that I have seen many times over the years. It looks as though some large animal may have been lying in that location. There is no way to say it was Bigfoot, but similar flattened areas have been seen over the years at locations where we had investigated possible Bigfoot activity.During the last year, I have lectured and appeared at many events throughout this part of the state and a number of people approached me, some very privately, and shared their personal accounts of seeing what they believed was a Bigfoot. Some folks had some interesting photos to share of footprints that they had found at various locations. Some people had talked with friends or relatives who had had recent encounters even in 2018. Some of them shared these accounts, but told me the witnesses were reluctant to come forward fearing that they wouldn’t be believed.I recall hearing reports for example from Allegheny, Cambria, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Somerset, Washington, and Westmoreland counties as well as from areas around the Allegheny National Forest, and in the eastern part of the state. Look for my upcoming report concerning a multi-witness incident with a Bigfoot that was observed at close range in the Pittsburgh area this past July.As recently as last night, I received a report from a rural location outside of West Newton, that a series of strange whoop calls were heard, and later the sound of three heavy footsteps were also heard in the area where the whoop sounds were coming from. This area has had a history of Bigfoot sightings since the late 1960s.From the information I am receiving from the public and other researchers, there appears that there could be ongoing activity that is going unreported. If you have seen or heard anything unusual in Pennsylvania, please contact me via phone 724-838-7768 or email: paufo@comcast.net.