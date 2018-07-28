Weekend 2 Cents: Sudden Pain / Unknown 'White Material' on Leg -- UFO Sighting Reports Down? NOPE!

PLEASE NOTE

The 'cat (kind of) got out of the bag' during last night's Arcane Radio show. So I'm going to make a brief and general statement.



A book option for 'Mothman Dynasty: Chicago's Winged Humanoids' has been transacted. As well, Phantoms & Monsters and P&M Fortean Research case reports and investigations MAY be the basis for a media production. At this point, I can't give further details.



I've been receiving inquiries since the show aired last night, so I figured I had better make a statement before rumors start. Lon

I was talking to my wife on the phone over facetime at 2:30 am. on top of the bed talking away. Suddenly it felt like I had been shot in my left leg. Great pain occurred for ten seconds then it appeared I had a white type of material appear over the pain which I have stored away. I pulled the white material off my leg taking the hair with it. Freaked out. I explained to my wife and after 3am I went to sleep. Woke up with this mark on my leg. - MUFON**********HAWAII (CBS Local) – Last year, a team of scientists spotted what they believed was a hybrid animal off the coast of Kauai, Hawaii. A new report from Cascadia Research Collective confirms they did and the new sea creature is the result of a whale and a dolphin mating, the team’s head researcher told CBS News.What the researchers discovered was a hybrid of a melon-headed whale and a rough-toothed dolphin. In an interview with local newspaper The Garden Island, the head of the project said the discovery is their “most unusual finding.” “We had the photos and suspected it was a hybrid from morphological characteristics intermediate between species,” Robin Baird said.During their two-week project, scientists were able to get a biopsy sample from the creature and study its genetics. They were able to confirm that the animal was a hybrid. “Based on the genetics, the father was a rough-toothed dolphin and the mother a melon-headed whale,” Baird told CBS News via email.**********The June 5 New York Skies article “Close encounters with UFOs are getting harder to find” discussed the falloff in UFO sighting reports in the United States during the early months of 2018 but only featured National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC) data as a quick snapshot. At this writing, I have more interesting, and indeed serious, data to report regarding that drop-off.Since that time, the kind folks at the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) have supplied me with their data for the January through June 2018 timeframe.The MUFON sighting numbers have been suffering as well. In 2016 their average monthly sightings were between 350 and 400 per month. In 2017 sighting numbers fell between 275 and 300 reports per month. In 2018 the sighting numbers started at about 375 and bounced between 250 and 300 per month, as shown on the chart.**********A family from a village in Konoin, Bomet County, claims their 13-year-old daughter has been bewitched.The family alleges that for the past seven months, they have known no peace after their daughter started exhibiting strange behaviour.Josephine, the mother of the victim, said that in January, their daughter became weak and when they took her to the hospital, the doctors couldn’t diagnose what was wrong with her.“Every time we went to the hospital, medical examinations revealed that she was healthy. It was not until she started vomiting assorted items like neckties, spoons and mobile phones that we realised it was witchcraft,” said the mother.**************************************************