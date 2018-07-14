Weekend 2 Cents: Menacing Humanoid at Penn Station -- Helicopters Transporting Spherical Object -- UFO Reports

“Last week there was, for three days straight, there was three Chinook helicopters flying over my house. This was in St. Helens, Oregon. Anyway, after those three days, I think it was on a Friday (March 9, 2012?), afterwards, there was two or three of them went over my house and I went outside and in between those three there was some sort of object that they were carrying. I don't know if it was some aircraft or something else. (Lewis asks what it looked like) Actually it was pretty similar to what you were saying (Lewis was discussing round/spherical objects on his show that night. “What is spherical?” Clyde asked) Yes... Except they were hanging on to it by their cables. It looked like they were escorting it. Actually, I don't really know. It was over my house and I don't know how heavy that thing was but they were pretty low to the ground, you know, to where my dog was freaking out.”

DO YOU ENJOY 'PHANTOMS & MONSTERS?'

'Phantoms & Monsters' has always been a free access blog and newsletter. It is one of the very few paranormal / cryptozoology sites that offers first-hand information on breaking incidents and investigations. The site survives solely on donations.



If you would like to support the newsletter, blog and my work, you can use one of the donation buttons on the blog or newsletter, or go to Paypal.com and use my email lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com as the payee. Thanks again. Lon











ARCANE RADIO PODCASTS: PodBean - iTunes - Stitcher

This newsletter is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License.



Disclaimer:



The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.



Fair Use Notice:



This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.



You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.



Please Note:



On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute) NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters.



© 2005-2018 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved

Okay here it goes... I was ascending the escalator at Penn Station, when I reached street level, towards my left about 20 feet away, in what seemed like a male figure, standing tall about 6 feet 7 inches near the mouth of the entrance way to the station. Crowds of commuters flowed around him, as though he wasn't there, he stared at the variety of passersby as though he were trying to choose one of them. I caught a glimpse of his face, maybe his eye too. I don't remember if he looked at me or not...for no more than two seconds and looked away immediately, kept walking down the sidewalk, without turning back, feeling that if I did turn around for another look, however far away I was getting, it would be the end of me.The fear instilled in me was so tremendous to this day I can't explain it. His face was not human, his eyes looked right through you. It was something I wanted to forget as soon as possible but couldn't. It's as though he had some kind of will that said, keep walking, don't stop, don't look, this does not concern you. His face was a light grey almost white, thick brow, menacing eyes and the thing that stays in my mind most was his stature or the way he was standing, his back arched, broad shoulders, his elbows pointing towards his back, his head tilted down just a bit looking at the tops of peoples heads, scoping them out. It was a normal day, people going about their business and there was this thing standing right in broad daylight? I know it was not human. but that's crazy, because if this was a sighting then we are all in deep sh*t -********************“I've seen that in Berea, Kentucky! The one I saw was exactly like that only larger (UFO). This was the end of May 2014 Sunday afternoon around 3:50 pm. It was heading in a southerly direction, and the sharply turned east at like 90 degrees and zoomed off. The whole episode lasted maybe 4-5 seconds and it made no sound whatsoever. I was looking at the moon (as it was visible that day) and reflecting on it. I don't think I was meant to see it, however, it went right though my viewing path of the moon. 2 days later I saw another at night, though this one was orange.” - Drew Hahn-----“I have TONS of coyotes across from my house (I live in rural Tennessee) And I've seen a formation of UFOs over that area once at 7:00 AM. I saw one at first and thought it looked weird because it was like it wasn’t moving but flying. Its hard to explain. Then out of no where around 30 to 40 of them appeared in a triangle formation and started flashing different colors and disappeared. All of this happened within 6 seconds. maybe they knew I was watching and disappeared.” - Hostile Pebble****************************************