Walking 'Tree Man' Encounter

“Back in the early 90s, I went with a group to Silver Falls Springs in Oregon. One night, after dinner, I went for a stroll to find a clear spot so I can see the stars. After about 20 minutes of sitting quietly and contemplating the sky and the stars, a breeze blew through and rustled all the trees and branches around the clearing. As the wind gently shook the trees, something caught my eye in my peripheral. I looked to my right and there it was. For just a second or two, I saw what could be best described as a walking tree. Back then, I was just beginning to appreciate books. So, at the time, I haven't read anything aside from comic books or magazines.So, now, today, I can describe it looking like anbooks/movies. Except it had more of a round head with a definite neck attached to shoulders. It's limbs were long and thin. It could probably touch the ground if it just relaxed it's arms down. There didn't seem to be a distinction or separation between the torso and hip area. The legs looked like a pair of articulated tree trunks with no discernible feet. It had patches of moss randomly covering its torso and legs and was about 20 feet in height. And it was holding what could be described as a long, baseball like, club in it's right hand going over its shoulder.When I first turned my head to see what caught my eye while the wind rushed by, I saw it take three long and deliberate steps in a spot where the clearing met the trees. And what sent a chill down my spine and made me freeze for what seemed a moment of forever in that second was that it seemed like it turned its head and looked right at me and where I was sitting as it took its third step and reentered the forest. I just sat there for another 10 minutes feeling frozen in place going over what I just saw. Once I shook that frozen feeling, I got to my feet and went back to the cabin all of us were staying at as fast as I could. I only told one person about this after it happened and they just found it to be a nice and creepy story before everyone turned in for the night. And it still haunts me to this day when I think about it.” -