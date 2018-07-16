Northumberland County, PA 'Werewolf'

Tom in Pennsylvania called in to tell of his bizarre encounter:
“This is gonna be an odd story but I think one of the reasons why it's hard to definitely prove Bigfoot or werewolves is because they can cover a lot of ground real fast, and I'm gonna tell you why.
In the early spring of 2009, I was out at a bush party with a bunch of friends. The party was dying down. The fire was still cooking and I wanted to wait for the fire to go out. I didn't want to burn down the woods near my cousin's coal mine about ten miles northwest of Centralia, Pennsylvania. So I was sitting there by the fire, watching it burn down. It starts glowing, you know the embers are cooking out. I start hearing this teeth gnashing sound, like a rabid dog. I always keep a rifle slung, a shotgun, in my truck because we have black bears and my cousin always claimed there were mountain lions up there. So I fire up my Dodge.
I don't even make it about 50 feet down the path and I see what appears to be a 6'5" wolf staring right at me, over the thicket there, right through the brush, just looking at me. So I know there's no grey wolves or anything in Pennsylvania in that area. So I swung the door open in the Dodge and I fired the shotgun at it, trying to scare it off. It ducked down. I got in the truck and I hammered down all the way to home. Now to put this in perspective, when I say 'long distance, very fast', if you look on Google Maps from Centralia, Pennsylvania to just outside Shamokin, Pennsylvania, I would say it's roughly about 20 miles in a straight line.
About three hours after I get home, I'm gonna go out and get the shotgun. I'm gonna clean it because I fired it and... it was howling, buddy. It was up in the woods behind my old man's house. Next day I packed up my stuff and moved down to Lebanon. You can take that story with a grain of salt, you can do what you want with it but we got a lot of abandoned coal mines up that way and a lot of creepy stuff in Centralia. I mean, that one hunter was supposedly killed in Northumberland County which was, this is the same county as the alien abduction. Remember that one? (Lewis believes that he's talking about the Todd Sees case). The best way I can describe this creature. I don't know, like some people suggest Bigfoot has to do with aliens and that stuff. I'm not qualified to make that assumption but what I will say is, have you ever seen the movie 'Dog Soldiers?' That's exactly what it looks like! That's exactly what it looked like except it wasn't wearing the torn up gloves. I'll tell you what, it was creepy. I'm getting the chills every time I hear that werewolf sound. The scary part about it was that it was like a normal dog howling at the moon. It almost, if you play with your computer there, try to make the werewolf sound a little bit more electronic, like a distortion, and it'll sound perfect.”
Source: Ground Zero with Clyde Lewis – July 16, 2014
Beyond Creepy
NOTE: This report has been added to the PA Upright Canine/Dogman Witness Sightings Map. Lon
